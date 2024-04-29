These 6 Pics of Marquita Pring in Puerto Rico Will Inspire Your Next Tropical Vacation
Ananya Panchal
Marquita Pring made her SI Swimsuit debut back in 2020, when she traveled to Saratoga, Wyo., with photographer Ruven Afanadaor for a cool, trendy, Western-inspired photo shoot. The New York native has returned to the fold each year since, visiting Sacramento, Calif., with Anne Menke for a super cute and girly nature feature. In 2022, she was captured by Ben Watts on the stunning beaches of Barbados, and she reunited with the visual artist last year for a fun and colorful, 1970s surf culture-inspired shoot in Puerto Rico.
Pring began modeling more than a decade ago, and walked her first major runway in 2011 at Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Paris Fashion Week show. That same year, she made waves in the industry with an iconic Vogue Italia cover story alongside Candice Huffine, Robyn Lawley and Tara Lynn.
Today, the former face of Levi Strauss & Co. uses her platform for causes she believes in. She’s constantly encouraging the industry to prioritize representation and size, age and ethnic diversity.
“Trust the timing of your life. You may want to grow up quickly and even feel as if you have it all figured out, but the truth is everything will happen exactly as it’s meant to. Enjoy the exciting moments, the chaos and the uncertainty,” she shared as advice for her younger self. “Also, know that you have no idea what someone is really thinking. You have a tendency to assume the worst, but the reality is, until you hear it directly from them, you have no idea what someone is thinking or experiencing. Focus on yourself, spread love and be open to the incredible opportunities that find you.”
Below are six perfect photos from Pring’s 2023 SI Swim feature with Ben Wats in Puerto Rico.