These Models Hit the Ballroom and the Beach on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and SI Swimsuit
Tonight, fans of Dancing With The Stars will grab their popcorn for Week 3 of the competition, as the ballroom dedicates its final show of September to the tunes of TikTok.
But, before its duo of SI Swimsuit models—Alix Earle and Jordan Chiles—take the stage with their respective partners, Val Chmerkovskiy and Ezra Sosa, we're taking the opportunity to wind back the clock.
Let’s meet just some of the SI Swimsuit models who have stepped foot on both the annual show and in front of our camera lenses within the last decade, before the show’s newest episode releases tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
Suni Lee in Boca Raton
Just over three years before Lee was named a member of SI Swimsuit’s rookie class for its 2025 issue, the Olympic gold medalist made her Dancing With the Stars debut with her partner, Sasha Farber, in September of 2021. She finished the competition in fifth place.
Lee shot in Boca Raton for her SI Swimsuit debut, alongside Chiles and eight other standout athletes.
Brooks Nader in Bali
In 2024—the same year that the brand staple earned an SI Swimsuit legend nod in the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue—Nader starred on the annual show. She was paired with Gleb Savchenko, before later beginning a romantic relationship with the professional ballroom dancer, which was detailed in her debut reality show, Love Thy Nader.
For her debut in the fold, Nader shot in Bali after being named the winner of the Swim Search in 2019.
Ilona Maher in Bellport, N.Y.
That same season, Maher had her sights set on the Mirrorball Trophy with her partner, Alan Bersten. The duo made it all the way to finale night, where they danced to two songs—Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon” and “Shake a Tail Feather” by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers. She placed second, behind former Bachelor star Joey Graziadei.
Maher's SI Swimsuit debut was in Bellport, N.Y., for her September 2024 digital cover.
Simone Biles in Houston
Biles made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017; and that same year, she also made her debut on show. Like her Olympic teammate, Lee, the legendary gymnast and two-time brand model was partnered with Farber. And, more recently, she spread some love to her fellow teammate, Chiles.“She texted me and was like ‘Girl, you killed it,’” the covergirl told E! News after Tuesday night’s show.
Following her first photoshoot in Houston, Biles traveled to Puerto Vallarta with the magazine in 2019.