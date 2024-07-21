These Were Jillian Hayes’s Favorite Looks From Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
This year, SI Swimsuit welcomed three Big 12 athletes to the long list of sports icons on the pages of the annual magazine. Among them was University of Cincinnati basketball player Jillian Hayes.
During the magazine’s 60th anniversary launch event, we took the chance to catch up with the Division I athlete and hear first-hand about her experience on the set of her photo shoot in Belize. For her, posing for the issue and meeting the other incredible women gracing its pages was a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” she tells the team at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. “Being around so many strong, empowering women has empowered me more. So, it’s definitely been like the coolest experience.”
A large part of that experience, of course, was donning sleek swimsuits and posing for a series of stunning photos on set in Central America. Inspired by the power, strength and femininity of Big 12 athletes, the styling featured all-black ensembles, dark blue hues and pops of silver.
When it came to choosing a favorite from among her many looks, Hayes had trouble picking just one. “It was a toss up,” she said. The first was a black scoop neck, high-cut one-piece from Matthew Bruch.
The second was a black string bikini with chic gold accents from Asherah Swimwear.
And while the swimwear was glamorous, it wasn’t her favorite part of the experience. For Hayes, the best part was the sense of community that SI Swimsuit brought. “Everyone uplifting each other and hyping each other up and wanting to include everyone [was incredible],” she says of the experience.