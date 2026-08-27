These Effortlessly Elegant SI Swimsuit Looks Totally Capture the Vibes of Virgo Season
It’s Virgo season! Running from Sunday, Aug. 23, through Tuesday, Sept. 22, the astrological sign has officially taken over the cosmos.
When discussing their nature, this Earth sign is often described as “practical” and “systematic”—and the same can absolutely be said for their overall aesthetic and fashion choices. As astrologer Stardust previously told InStyle in a 2023 article, “Virgos are reflective and analytical when they’re preparing their outfits. They put a lot of care and love into what they present to the world. They’re always very well put together.”
So—to celebrate this smart, structured sign—we’re highlighting some of our favorite SI Swimsuit styles from over the years that are a total Virgo vibe! Oh, and what better way to harness the sign’s true energy than by featuring a few Virgos themselves? Scroll on to check out all the Earth sign-friendly fashion inspiration you need to stand out on the shoreline this season.
Kim Petras
Celebrating her birthday on Aug. 27, Petras was one of four cover stars on the 2023 issue, posing for a fun, flirty photo feature in Los Angeles. While multiple looks the recording artist wore channeled her Virgo side, this all-cream set featuring a flower-shaped top by PatBO and bottoms by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney captured the effortless elegance and sleek structure the sign is known for.
To check out Petras’s full 2023 gallery, click here.
Salma Hayek Pinault
Another fashion-forward Virgo, Hayek Pinault was born on Sept. 2. First joining the SI Swimsuit family in 2025, the actor appeared on the front page with a marvelous Mexico shoot. Her animal print two-piece by Sommer Swim was absolutely timeless; however, it’s the details that elevated the ensemble even further—we especially loved her hat by Eugenia Kim, necklace by Jacquie Aiche and toe rings by Chan Luu.
To check out Hayek Pinault’s full 2025 gallery, click here.
Eileen Gu
Gu rings in her birthday just one day after Hayek Pinault on Sept. 3, and like the actor, she also joined the magazine for the first time last year. While the Olympian’s personal style is always sleek and chic, her jewel-toned wardrobe for her featured athlete debut shoot in Boca Raton—especially this breathtaking emerald green number by Montce—was the ultimate Earth sign-approved moment.
To check out Gu’s full 2025 gallery, click here.
Mady Dewey
Toward the end of the sign’s season on Sept. 19, Dewey celebrates her special day. The 2022 Swim Search winner returned a year after her victory for a gorgeous feature in Puerto Rico. At the time, the SI Swimsuit style team noted that they “carefully chose pieces that could tell a story of a playful, chill and unfussy time”—exemplified by this crocheted Andi Bagus bikini—and that meticulous attention to detail absolutely captures the ultimate Virgo vibe!
To check out Dewey’s full 2023 gallery, click here.
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.