These Effortlessly Elegant SI Swimsuit Looks Totally Capture the Vibes of Virgo Season

It’s Virgo season! Running from Sunday, Aug. 23, through Tuesday, Sept. 22, the astrological sign has officially taken over the cosmos.

When discussing their nature, this Earth sign is often described as “practical” and “systematic”—and the same can absolutely be said for their overall aesthetic and fashion choices. As astrologer Stardust previously told InStyle in a 2023 article, “Virgos are reflective and analytical when they’re preparing their outfits. They put a lot of care and love into what they present to the world. They’re always very well put together.”

So—to celebrate this smart, structured sign—we’re highlighting some of our favorite SI Swimsuit styles from over the years that are a total Virgo vibe! Oh, and what better way to harness the sign’s true energy than by featuring a few Virgos themselves? Scroll on to check out all the Earth sign-friendly fashion inspiration you need to stand out on the shoreline this season.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by PatBO. Swimsuit bottom by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. Ring by Sophie Buhai. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Celebrating her birthday on Aug. 27, Petras was one of four cover stars on the 2023 issue, posing for a fun, flirty photo feature in Los Angeles. While multiple looks the recording artist wore channeled her Virgo side, this all-cream set featuring a flower-shaped top by PatBO and bottoms by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney captured the effortless elegance and sleek structure the sign is known for.

To check out Petras’s full 2023 gallery, click here.

Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by PatBO. Swimsuit bottom by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. Ring by Sophie Buhai. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Salma Hayek Pinault

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Toe rings by Chan Luu. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Another fashion-forward Virgo, Hayek Pinault was born on Sept. 2. First joining the SI Swimsuit family in 2025, the actor appeared on the front page with a marvelous Mexico shoot. Her animal print two-piece by Sommer Swim was absolutely timeless; however, it’s the details that elevated the ensemble even further—we especially loved her hat by Eugenia Kim, necklace by Jacquie Aiche and toe rings by Chan Luu.

To check out Hayek Pinault’s full 2025 gallery, click here.

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Hat by Eugenia Kim.Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Toe rings by Chan Luu. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Gu rings in her birthday just one day after Hayek Pinault on Sept. 3, and like the actor, she also joined the magazine for the first time last year. While the Olympian’s personal style is always sleek and chic, her jewel-toned wardrobe for her featured athlete debut shoot in Boca Raton—especially this breathtaking emerald green number by Montce—was the ultimate Earth sign-approved moment.

To check out Gu’s full 2025 gallery, click here.

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Mady Dewey

Mady Dewey was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Sunglasses by Otra Eyewear. Necklace by ByRoxStudio. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Toward the end of the sign’s season on Sept. 19, Dewey celebrates her special day. The 2022 Swim Search winner returned a year after her victory for a gorgeous feature in Puerto Rico. At the time, the SI Swimsuit style team noted that they “carefully chose pieces that could tell a story of a playful, chill and unfussy time”—exemplified by this crocheted Andi Bagus bikini—and that meticulous attention to detail absolutely captures the ultimate Virgo vibe!

To check out Dewey’s full 2023 gallery, click here.

Mady Dewey was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Sunglasses by Otra Eyewear. Necklace by ByRoxStudio. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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