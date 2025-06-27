A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Featuring Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles, Christen Goff and Others
It’s always a great time to be an SI Swimsuit model, and the first week of summer was no different. Our brand stars have been soaking up the sun everywhere from New York City to Lake Como, Italy, and as always, we’re living vicariously through their Instagram content.
In addition to flaunting their fashionable swimwear, some SI Swimsuit stars chose to showcase their fabulous sense of fashion, while others celebrated exciting life events. One of our digital cover stars also issued an incredibly important reminder on body image, and a featured athlete showcased her skills out on the water. Below, check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model moments on Instagram from this week.
Ilona Maher
Maher, an Olympic athlete and SI Swimsuit model, used her platform to speak out after coming across a post that questioned whether or not her body type “is considered overweight or not.”
“I think one of the bravest things we can do is learn to love ourselves, learn to appreciate ourselves and learn to find the beauty in our bodies,” Maher stated in her reel.
Christen Goff
Goff, a five-time SI Swimsuit model, and her NFL quarterback husband, Jared Goff, are currently expecting their first child. The 32-year-old California native shared the sweetest carousel of maternity snaps, in which the pair posed on the beach while cradling the model’s baby bump.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne, one of our 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover stars, reminded her followers that she has a great sense of street style. The gymnast rocked a white cropped tank, a pair of tiny shorts and athletic sneakers in a series of paparazzi-like snaps.
Jordan Chiles
The gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model showcased a custom black and white Nike ensemble, prompting followers to issue comments like “LEAVING NO CRUMBS 🔥🔥🔥.” Chiles collaborated with stylist Ron Jeffries on the look.
Cindy Kimberly
Kimberly, a star of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, is always serving up style inspo, and one of her latest snaps is the perfect way to navigate the current heat wave. Shop the top and bloomers combo the model designed here.
Caroline Marks
Marks, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time SI Swimsuit model, shared snaps from the water in Brazil, where the athlete caught some waves during the VIVO Rio Pro.