Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nika Mühl Meant Business in Chic Suiting Ahead of Final WNBA Regular Season Game
The Seattle Storm closed out the 2024 regular season on a high. On Sept 19, the Pacific Northwest squad defeated the Phoenix Mercury 89-70, finishing the regular season with 25 wins and at No. 5 in the league standings.
Several of the players put up a dominant performance to pull out the win on the road. But, before they even stepped out on the court, they made their determination known in the form of some fierce game-day fashion. Rookie Nika Mühl and veteran Skylar Diggins-Smith were at the forefront of the tunnel fashion show. The pair were, as the Storm Instagram admin put it in a post after the game, “suited up.”
For the occasion, Diggins-Smith arrived in streetwear chic. She wore a stunning burnt orange set, featuring a zip-up jacket and a pair of straight-leg pants. Contrasting white stitching throughout made the set just that much more glamorous. She paired the look with deep orange patent leather heels and a silver chain necklace.
Mühl, for her part, opted for elevated businesswear. She donned a brown V-neck blazer, which she paired with a matching mini skirt, brown heels and a small handbag.
The fashion was, for both Diggins-Smith and Mühl, nothing out of the norm. Both have made a habit of styling elevated game-day fashion all season long—and their last regular season matchup was no exception.
Today, the Seattle Storm kick off their WNBA post-season play. At 10 p.m. ET, the squad will take on the Las Vegas Aces in the first game of a best-of-three series.