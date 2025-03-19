SI Swimsuit Swim Search Profile Spotlight: Paula Rios
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search isn’t just an open casting call— it’s a movement redefining beauty, confidence and inclusivity. As the ultimate open casting call, Swim Search provides aspiring models from all backgrounds, shapes and sizes the chance to grace the pages of one of the most iconic magazines in the world. It’s a platform that celebrates empowerment, diversity and breaking industry norms.
With one click of a button, the lives of several of our SI Swimsuit models changed forever after winning the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search. Launched in 2018, the team at SI Swimsuit sees something in those chosen like Camille Kostek, Jena Sims and Brooks Nader.
The 2025 Swim Search competition to find the next rookie for the 2026 issue is underway until March 31, 2025. Apply for the 2025 program here.
Meet Paula Rios
Born with arthrogryposis, a condition that affects her leg movement, Paula Rios has never felt it is a hindrance but a strength. The computer engineer by profession and passionate content creator with 88k followers has never let it stop her from chasing her dreams.
“I grew up breaking barriers, whether it was gymnastics, dancing, swimming, aikido or even sky diving,” she shares with SI Swimsuit.” Now I want to break barriers in the fashion industry too. I inspire others daily with fitness, fashion and mindset.”
Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, confident to the 30-year-old “looks like a woman walking with strength with forearm crutches owning every step.” Rios shares her workouts, travel and life in Puerto Rico on her Instagram and YouTube. “I want to redefine beauty and show the world that confidence isn't about perfection. It's about embracing who you are and owning it.”
It’s the reason she submitted herself for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search. “Sports Illustrated is all about progress, confidence and breaking norms, and that's exactly who I am,” she says. “If you give me this opportunity, I promise to inspire, represent and empower. Let’s make history together.”