SI Swimsuit Swim Search Profile Spotlight: Payton Meyer
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search isn’t just an open casting call— it’s a movement redefining beauty, confidence and inclusivity. As the ultimate open casting call, Swim Search provides aspiring models from all backgrounds, shapes and sizes the chance to grace the pages of one of the most iconic magazines in the world. It’s a platform that celebrates empowerment, diversity and breaking industry norms.
With each year, Swim Search continues to showcase fresh faces and inspiring stories, proving that beauty knows no boundaries. As in years past, SI Swimsuit talent like Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek have all made their debuts from this competition.
The 2025 Swim Search competition to find the next rookie for the 2026 issue is underway until March 31, 2025. Apply for the 2025 program here.
Meet Payton Meyer
Payton Meyer is an ICU nurse living in Omaha, Nebraska. The 26-year-old initially aspired to be a model but pursued this career instead. The avid snowboarder and dog mom also admits that she struggled with body image. “I was often called too skinny and flat chested,” she shares. “People made me feel ashamed of my body, which made me feel like my dreams were impossible.”
Throughout high school, she was involved in sports and made it to the state championship for the 400-meter hurdle. “I’ve come to realize how important it is to embrace the body you have,” she now happily says. “Confidence is key, and it's something I want to share with other women, especially those who feel overlooked. I want to show them their bodies are beautiful, powerful and deserving of celebration.”
Meyer loves snowboarding, being active and traveling. In fact, her wedding in 2023 was in Santorini, Greece. As for why she wants to be a part of the SI Swimsuit community, she notes, “I believe representation matters and women of all body types deserve to feel seen, celebrated and empowered.”