SI Swimsuit Swim Search Profile Spotlight: Sadie Hanalei
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search isn’t just an open casting call— it’s a movement redefining beauty, confidence and inclusivity. As the ultimate open casting call, Swim Search provides aspiring models from all backgrounds, shapes and sizes the chance to grace the pages of one of the most iconic magazines in the world. It’s a platform that celebrates empowerment, diversity and breaking industry norms.
Since 2018, some of the brand’s most beloved talent like Camille Kostek, Christen Goff and Brooks Nader were discovered through the SI Swimsuit Swim Search. From that moment, their lives were greatly impacted, and they became household names. Some have started brands, highlighted philanthropic endeavors and became a part of the SI Swimsuit family.
The 2025 Swim Search competition to find the next rookie for the 2026 issue is underway until March 31, 2025. Apply for the 2025 program here.
Meet Sadie Hanalei
Sadie Hanalei started pursuing a modeling career five years ago at the age of 17 after her senior portraits got some attention on social media. The Oregon native, who is based in Eugene, has been a curve model with several agencies and has always been inspired by SI Swimsuit model Veronica Pome’e, the first Polynesian woman to be featured.
Hanalei, who is also of Polynesian descent, had met Nina Cash on a job, who told her to apply for SI Swimsuit Swim Search. “I could not be more nervous but excited,” she shared in her entry video. Taking the chance of a lifetime, Hanalei is spirited with an infectious smile and curls anyone would envy.
She also knows how to navigate the not-so-constant modeling world and fills the slower seasons with a career in marketing and also with her blog. She also knows that her faith always steers her in the right direction.