Cameron Brink Talks Embracing Uniqueness and Authenticity
When the new NIL policies went into effect, Cameron Brink was on the cusp of her sophomore year at Stanford University. Throughout the rest of her four-year college career, the now 22-year-old took advantage of the opportunities that the new policies afforded. She signed brand deals with a variety of brands and companies. Perhaps the biggest and most meaningful contract came in the form of a deal with New Balance. In 2023, she became the first female basketball player to sign with the sports apparel company.
Since graduating and entering the WNBA, the athlete has only continued to build her roster of impressive brand partners. The latest addition came just the other day. On Oct. 30, beauty brand Urban Decay announced that the Los Angeles Sparks forward is its newest brand ambassador.
For Brink, it was a fitting move. Urban Decay products can almost invariably be found in her makeup bag—and are a “staple” in her routine, she said in the brand’s press release. But, for the professional athlete, it was about more than just a belief in Urban Decay’s products. It was about a belief in their mission, too. “Partnering with Urban Decay is incredibly important to me because it represents more than just beauty—it’s about investing in authenticity,” she remarked.
For two years now, the beauty company has been a dedicated sponsor of the Sparks, too—Brink’s new team. That was an “exciting” prospect for the Stanford alum. And it made signing her own deal with the company a no-brainer.
Brink has always been dedicated to her beauty routine. She considers makeup “a form of self-expression,” she said. “From watching my mom get ready and finding my own routine before games, it's been a fun way to show who I am and share my sense of style. I love that UD has versatile products that allow me to create a fresh and natural look for games, and bold, long-lasting looks for nights out."
Urban Decay’s decision to add her to their ambassador roster was, likewise, a no-brainer. According to Stéphanie Binette, the general manager of Urban Decay, it was Brink’s “energy, talent, and unwavering commitment to self-expression” that really spoke to the brand—and made her the right fit for the job. Each of these characteristics, the company said, “align deeply with our core values of creativity, inclusivity, and originality.”