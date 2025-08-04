Gorjana Sports Club Launches Athlete Initiative With Cameron Brink, Other Top Competitors
Cameron Brink is officially back on the court after a 13-month absence with the Los Angeles Sparks, and the 23-year-old WNBA star is making up for lost time. The forward scored 5 points and made 3 rebounds and one assist during her 2025 season debut against the Las Vegas Aces on July 29, and though the Sparks lost 89-74, Brink is still coming out victorious—both on and off the court.
Today, jewelry brand gorjana announced the gorjana Sports Club, an initiative that aims to celebrate women in sport—including Brink—while giving some truly incredible athletes the opportunity to share what makes them feel confident in and out of uniform. The brand, known for its high-quality, affordable jewelry, is launching the campaign with five professional athletes, three collegiate athletes and the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association on board.
“We’ve always believed that jewelry is about more than just what you wear—it’s about how it makes you feel. With gorjana Sports Club, we wanted to spotlight the incredible women redefining what it means to show up as your full self, both in competition and in everyday life,” Gorjana Reidel, the brand’s cofounder and chief creative officer, tells SI Swimsuit. “This initiative is our way of honoring the powerful intersection of performance and self-expression. From the tunnel to the court, field or beach, these athletes carry themselves with intention—and we wanted to give them a platform to share their stories and the pieces that help them feel their best.”
Brink, who has been a gorjana brand ambassador since last fall, was an obvious choice for the brand’s new Sports Club, due to her confidence, individuality and authenticity, Reidel says. Though she is known primarily for her athleticism, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model is also a fashionista who continually impresses with her tunnel ’fits and sense of style.
“I loved the idea of partnering with a brand that’s all about confidence and personal style,” Brink tells SI Swimsuit. “Gorjana’s Sports Club is more than just jewelry—it’s about showing up fully as yourself, whether you’re on the court or off it. That message really resonates with me. I’m competitive, I’m driven, but I also love expressing myself through fashion. This initiative celebrates that duality, and I think that’s really powerful.”
Brink says that accessories are one of her favorite ways to express herself, and her favorite gold jewelry is “always that finishing touch that pulls everything together.”
“Whether it's a clean pair of hoops or a bold chain, it adds that extra layer of personality,” Brink adds. “Accessories give me confidence because they’re such a simple way to express mood or energy—even on game days when I’m locked in, I still want to feel like me.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Below, shop Brink’s three favorite gojana pieces, which make the athlete feel confident and stylish whether she’s on or off the court.
Carmela Necklace, $255 (gorjana.com)
“It’s a sleek, cool, statement chain that levels up any look,” Brink says of this 18K gold-plated chain.
Carter Statement Hoops, $95 (gorjana.com)
These classic—and classy—gold hoops have “just enough edge to make them feel cool and current,” Brink notes.
Infinity Knot Ring, $70 (gorjana.com)
This elegant piece can be dressed up or down, and “it’s an everyday style that’s a bit more interesting and elevated,” says Brink.
The gorjana Sports Club also features tennis player Jessica Pegula, Reilyn Turner of the Portland Thorns, and volleyball players Brooke Nuneviller and Merritt Beason. Collegiate volleyball player Kyra Zaengle and basketball players and sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts round out the current Sports Club roster. Learn more about the initiative here.