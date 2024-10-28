Alix Earle Channels Megan Fox, Wonderland With Epic Halloween Costumes
Internet personality Alix Earle had the time of her life this past weekend when celebrating Halloween. The 23-year-old SI Swimsuit model has been very vocal about her love for the spooky holiday, especially when it comes to dressing up and partying with friends. Because Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, we can expect two full weekends of festivities. To celebrate weekend 1, Earle threw what looked like an epic party in L.A., followed by another night of dressing up with her gal pals. As expected, she documented the weekend on social media for her followers to follow along with.
On Friday, Oct. 25, Earle hosted her rocking party which looked to be packed with guests dressed up in various costumes. On her Hot Mess podcast last week, the New Jersey native noted her fears that no one would show up to her party. Well, that couldn’t be further from reality. With an Alice in Wonderland theme, Earle dressed up as the Cheshire Cat, going all out with a prosthetic piece on her face and body paint.
Celebrities in attendance at Earle’s big bash included Monsters and Grotesquerie star Nicholas Alexander Chavez, influencers Anastasia Karanikolaou, Carter Gregory and Rickey Thompson, musician The Kid LAROI and others. In an exclusive with People Magazine, Earle shared of her costume: “I thought of the Cheshire Cat costume last year on Halloween, but I didn’t end up having enough time to do it in a big enough way. I knew if I was recreating this incredibly, I would have to go all out… with a party, too.”
Needless to say, Earle certainly won Halloween on Friday night and her comments section proves it.
“So good,” LSU gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne wrote on the post above.
“Heidi Klum would be proud,” a fan added.
“Ceo of halloween,” another commented.
And just because Earle went all out on Friday night doesn’t mean she wasn’t ready to serve up another awesome look the next day. On Saturday, Oct. 27, the TikToker dressed up in an iconic Megan Fox character costume, channeling Lilah Black from the 2010 movie Jonah Hex. On TikTok, Earle explained that she ordered the costume custom-made from Etsy, donning a dark brown wig and a gorgeous multi-piece outfit.
Watch Earle do her Lilah Black makeup and get dressed in the costume on TikTok.
Though Earle admitted she hadn’t seen Jonah Hex, she was familiar with Fox’s outfit in the movie and knew she had to wear it. On TikTok, fans were absolutely loving her second costume of the weekend, with one commenting, “wait why does she kind of look like megan fox” and another writing, “The dark hair suits you so much.” Others were quick to tell the model that she looked just like her sister Ashtin with the darker hair.
One weekend down and Earle is crushing the Halloween game, but did we expect any different? We’ll be keeping a close eye on her social media to see what she dresses up as next as we approach Halloween this week.