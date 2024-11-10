Christen Harper Mesmerized in This Cute White Two-Piece With Jade Stone Beads That’s on Sale Now
SI Swimsuit stalwart Christen Harper made her mark on the brand in 2021, after being discovered through and co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. It was clear from that very moment that she was destined to be a star and her story with the franchise was just getting started.
The Southern California native, who now splits her time between Los Angeles and Detroit, where her husband Jared Goff is a quarterback for the Lions, has posed for the issue each year since her first feature in Atlantic City, N.J. In 2022 she traveled to the beautiful beaches of Barbados as an official SI Swimsuit rookie and went on to secure the coveted co-Rookie of the Year title. Last year, The 31-year-old posed for Amanda Pratt amongst the breathtaking nature havens in Dominica. For the special 2024 magazine, which marked SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary, Harper traded sandy beaches and sunny skies for the idyllic, colorful city backdrop and gray clouds (which actually make for the most perfect photography lighting) of Portugal.
It‘s been five whole months since the 2024 issue came out, but we simply can’t get over Harper’s impeccable modeling skills and stunning beauty, especially in the gorgeous white suit from Daughters of the Sun Swim.
This pristine white string set comes with a classic triangle top and tie-side bottoms. Both pieces can be adjusted for less or more coverage and feature trendy, one-of-a-kind agate stones and delicate green stitching. Shop more at daughtersofthesunswim.com.
“I would not be where I am today if I wasn't inspired by the first Swimsuit issue I picked up when I was 13. I would always be so excited for the issue to come out and count down the days until I could pick it up. I remember rushing to the newsstand to pick up a copy after school and reading the magazine from front to back about 100 times like it was my job,” Harper said ahead of her debut with the brand. “[SI Swimsuit means] so much more to me than just taking beautiful photos, it's about chasing your dreams and being a part of something much greater than yourself. It would mean the world to me to be a part of such an incredible movement of women and to one day be an inspiration and a positive role model to a young girl picking up the magazine. I have never been a part of a community that is more inspiring and I feel so lucky to have met such amazing women with whom I will have lifelong friendships.”