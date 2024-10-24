Julia Fox Turned a Royal Blue Track Jacket Into a Daring Red Carpet Moment at Latest Premiere
Julia Fox once again proved her status as a fashion risk-taker, turning the red carpet at the 2024 Rome Film Fest into her personal runway. Attending the premiere of The Trainer, the Italian-American actress and cultural provocateur delivered yet another fearless, trendsetting ensemble blending streetwear, activewear and feminine elements.
The 34-year-old wore a royal blue Adidas track jacket with large shoulder pads and floral details, styled in a daring, high-fashion way, left open to expose her bare torso below the zippered turtleneck portion.
The mom of one, who shares her son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, paired the outerwear with a flowy, summery white maxi skirt with a thick ribbed waistband hung ultra-low on her hips, which added a contrasting softness to the sporty top. The model carried a black-and-white Dsquared2 clutch designed to resemble a racing glove and opted for a matching funky monochromatic manicure. Fox donned a satin white skullcap to cover her short platinum blonde locks.
As for makeup, Fox opted for a vintage-inspired icy glam look to complement her daring ensemble. She wore a wash of blue eyeshadow that extended from her lids up to her brows, giving her a futuristic, editorial feel. Her lips were coated in a glossy plump mauve shade and her bold blue eyes and Y2K skinny brows were mesmerizing.
In true Fox fashion, her outfit was as much a statement as it was a work of art. She’s been vocal about her desire to create conversation through fashion, seeing it as a medium for self-expression. Whether she’s wearing a belt or neckties as a top, she‘s not just dressing to impress. Instead, the OMG Fashun cohost dresses to provoke thought, discussion and emotion. Fox hopes her work in film does the same.
“I’m really at a place where I just want my work to speak for itself. I want the projects that I do to outlive me and outlast me, and I feel like that’s really how you leave your mark on the world. I’ve obviously had viral moments here and there, but I don’t really care about that,” the Down the Drain author shared in a Flaunt magazine cover story last month.
Fox stars alongside Bella Thorne and Lenny Kravitz in The Trainer. The dark comedy film, directed and produced by Tony Kaye, premiered at the 19th Rome Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20.