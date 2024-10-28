Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Slow Motion Golf Swing in White Crop Top and Red Leggings
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Paige Spiranac continues to show off her golf skills on social media, while also impressing with her trendy outfits. The former golf pro, who has become a successful influencer over the years—with a combined 5.6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok—took a break from her month of Halloween costumes to stop by an indoor golf facility and give her followers a glimpse at her swing.
On Sunday, Spiranac shared a quick video, seen below, looking comfortable yet chic in a white zip-up crop top and high-waisted red leggings. Completing the look, she wore white Nike sneakers and white socks, along with her platinum blonde hair done in loose curls. After showing off her golf swing, she posed by running her fingers through her hair, looking at the camera and smiling. “Really got through that one⛳️,” she captioned her video on Instagram, while on X, she captioned the same clip with, “A little slow motion swing at @xgolfamerica today ⛳️.”
It goes without saying that her fans loved the video, flocking to her comments section on Instagram, X and TikTok to compliment the 31-year-old.
Spiranac is a frequent customer X-Golf, serving as a brand ambassador and sharing videos from the facility to social media. She also appears on the company's website several times as she helps promote the brand.
If you follow Spiranac across her social media pages, then you have come to expect expert golf tips, videos of her swing and everyday updates from her life. She wows her fans with not only her golf skills but also her fun outfits and beautiful looks. The nicknamed “OG Golf Girl” is active on the paid platform Passes, where she shares exclusive content with those who subscribe. That’s where she’s been posting her 31 days of Halloween costumes, impressing with her creativity.
Following her latest golf swing video, Spiranac took to her Instagram stories today to confirm when her fans can purchase her 2025 calendar. As she shared last week, the item will be available the first week of November, also revealing it will be car-themed this time around. “I can't wait for you to see what we made!” she wrote over a photo of her on set in a black two-piece swimsuit. “I really stepped it up this year and I also gave you double the amount of pictures!”
Spiranac made her SI Swimsuit debut when she was photographed by James Macari on the beautiful beaches of Aruba in 2018. Six years later, the Colorado native made her return to our pages as a brand legend for the 60th-anniversary magazine, photographed alongside other incredible models in Hollywood, Fla. by Yu Tsai.
While talking about her career so far earlier this year, Spiranac shared with us what makes her excited about her life. “I’m in a really interesting position in my career where I have done a lot of work within the golf community and am now branching out and doing more sports work,” she shared. “I wrote a children’s book called Hattie Goes Golfing to hopefully inspire a bunch of young kids to get out and play.”
Spiranac is certainly a force to be reckoned with and her fans consider it their lucky day when she shares a new photo or video.