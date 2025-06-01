Midge Purce
Gotham FC forward Midge Purce has been a complete standout during her NWSL career. After graduating from Harvard University in 2017, where she played for the Harvard Crimson women’s soccer team, she went on to play for Boston and Portland in the league before finding her home in New Jersey/New York.
Since joining Gotham FC (formerly Sky Blue FC) in 2020, the Maryland native earned NWSL Best XI honors in 2021 and led the team to its first NWSL Championship in 2023, where she was named MVP. She’s broken several records for the club, including the most career game-winning goals (10). Purce suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024, but she returned to the team in 2025 under a new one-year contract.
For her international career, Purce has played a key role with the USWNT, making 30 appearances, four goals and five assists over the years.
In 2025, she pursues her creative passions, having performed the opening monologue for Chicago on Broadway and making her debut on the SI Swimsuit runway during the Swim Week fashion show on May 31.