Midge Purce 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Midge Purce walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Purce is a National Women’s Soccer League championship forward on Gotham FC. In eight seasons in the league, the Harvard University graduate has acquired Championship MVP honors in 2023 and NWSL Best XI honors in 2021. Off the field, Purce is a founder of the Black Women’s Player Collective and earned a Forbes 30 under 30 nod for her work with the nonprofit in 2023. She also made an appearance in the hit Broadway musical Chicago on May 2.
Hosted by W South Beach in Miami, Fla., Swim Week took place on May 30 and May 31. 16 SI Swimsuit models, five debut stars and six Swim Search finalists walked the runway during Saturday night’s show, but beforehand, attendees had access to exclusive pop-ups and parties. These included a brunch presented by MINI, a SI Swimsuit Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a VIP dinner party on Friday, followed by an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday.