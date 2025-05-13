Phoenix Dawn Miranda: 2025 Fort Worth, Texas Big 12

Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, alongside fellow Big 12 athletes Hailey Van Lith and Rayniah Jones.
Miranda, an Aiea, Hawaii, native, made an undeniable impact on the University of Colorado women's soccer program, starting from her freshman year. Winning the Newcomer of the Year Award in 2021, the defender continued to reach impressive heights, and by 2024, she was ranked No. 82 in Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top 100. She now aspires to play soccer professionally and model. She makes her SI Swimsuit debut in this year’s issue.
The historic and culture-filled city of Fort Worth is an unmissable dose of Southern charm and hometown pride. From the spirited Mule Alley to the iconic honky-tonk Billy Bob’s Texas, the up-and-coming travel destination—which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States—is a fabulous mix of traditions and modernity.
To learn more about Fort Worth, Texas, including its great museums, hotels and restaurants, click here.
For her Fort Worth shoot, the SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced the lovely culture with bright colors and fun patterns.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using UNITE Makeup: Katie Mellinger at The Wall Group using Iris & Romeo Photographer: Taylor Ballantyne
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix DAwn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated