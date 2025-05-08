Social Media Reacts to ‘Beyond Iconic’ SI Swimsuit Big 12 Athlete Lineup
The Big 12 Conference is known for producing some of the top competitors in collegiate athletics. This year, they’re ditching their uniforms for bikinis in the second heap of Big 12 athletes to grace the pages of SI Swimsuit.
Originating during the magazine’s 60th Anniversary Edition in 2024, SI Swimsuit highlighted three athletes from the NCAA conference who personified brilliance, both inside and outside of their sport. University of Central Florida’s Jas Williams, University of Cincinnati’s Jillian Hayes and University of Houston’s Alexa Massari made their debuts with the magazine as the initial group of Big 12 athletes to shine in front of our camera lens.
This year, we’re back for round two, as University of Colorado Boulder soccer player Phoenix Dawn Miranda, University of Central Florida track star Rayniah Jones and former Texas Christian University basketball star Hailey Van Lith act as SI Swimsuit’s 2025 trio from the Big 12!
And it’s to say we're already obsessed—and so is social media, with countless fans and commenters happy to show their support for this round of athletic superstars.
“😍😍 amazinggg,” former Big 12 athlete, Alexa Massari shared.
“Beyond iconic 😍😍😍😍,” another commenter concurred.
But those kind words were just the beginning—check out some more of the buzz circulating around the internet:
Phoenix Dawn Miranda
A member of the UC Boulder program since 2021, Miranda has accumulated several accolades during her four years on the field. With 41 starts out of 73 career matches played, the Hawaii native was an immeasurable asset on her squad and was recently invited by the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to train with Seattle FC.
“Omgggg 🔥,” Olivia Dunne commented.
“Girl i’m stunned and obsessed 😍 😍 🔥🔥,” another commenter added.
“hot hot hot,” one user chimed in.
Rayniah Jones
A 10-time All-American during her collegiate career, Jones is a force when she’s in her zone. The Miami native and two-time U.S. Olympic Trials semifinalist was a top-three finisher in three NCAA National appearances. Her legacy will forever be cemented at UCF, making history as the school’s first Big 12 Champ in the 100-meter hurdles.
“track ⭐,” Fellow SI Swimsuit model and Olympic athlete Anna Hall shared.
“I’m so here for this,” one commenter added.
“She is the moment 🔥,” UCF commented in support of the student-athlete.
Hailey Van Lith
Van Lith finished out her elite collegiate basketball career by joining the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2024-25 season. The Washington native made an immediate impact in a few short months, setting TCU’s single-season record in points (663) and assists (202), and bringing the program to its first NCAA Final Four appearance. She also earned a Big 12 Player of the Year nod.
“she’s not just a hooper she’s a model 😍,” one fan exclaimed.
“Okay Hailey !!” another user declared.
“😍😍😍 Gorgeous!!!!!” a fan concurred.