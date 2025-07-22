Deep Dive With Jessie Murph
While on the SI Swimsuit set in Key Biscayne, Fla., July 2025 digital cover model Jessie Murph sat down in front of our interview cameras for a deep dive interview, in which she revealed a few fun facts about herself. From how she achieves her signature hairstyle to her pre-show ritual, learn more about the musician.
TRANSCRIPT
Hey ya’ll, it’s Jessie Murph and I’m on set with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and this is my deep dive.
Hmm, I just found this blueberry donut one from Dunkin. It’s like a hidden menu one, you have to look it up.
I brought a matching pig with me on a red carpet.
J-Mula.
Well if I was in trouble, it would be Jessie Ann Murph. But, I dunno, they just called me Jessie.
I used to live in a really small town in Alabama, and so I dressed like super like preppy, like not good. It wasn’t good.
Ted Lasso. I love that one.
No. If you got it, especially if they like did you dirty, use that s---.
Every time before I go on stage, I have to fist-bump everybody that’s in my vicinity or I like freak out. Like I have to do it. Like if you’re standing backstage with me and I don’t get a fist-bump, I’m gonna be really weird about it.
Five? Shiseido eyelash curler. Love that. Charlotte Tilbury setting spray. Le Mer, like the super thick moisturizer, and Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara and I got one more? Oh and I love um Twilly D’Hermes perfume.
My normal go-to, the big hair. I normally got like a hair donut in there and then we’ll just tease it a bunch. That’s the secret.
I really like contouring, like pre-contouring with fake tanner, like if I’m fake tanning my body, I can like do it and I’ll sleep in it and wash it off and then you kinda wake up glowy.
Every day. Like today it happened. I was looking out at the water and I was like, holy s---, this is crazy. And then any time I’m at a show, there’s always a moment in the show at least once where I’m like, wow. I dunno, I’m constantly, constantly feeling like loads of gratitude to be doing whatever I’m doing.