Get Ready With Lauren Chan for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue Party
Follow along with cover model Lauren Chan as she gets ready for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch red carpet event in New York City.
TRANSCRIPT
Stop it right now.
Hi, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Welcome to my home. Come on in.
Believe it or not, this is not actually my home. We are at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, we are getting ready for our big launch event. I’ve already gotten my hair and makeup on, did not wake up like this. My team is here, we’ve got some Veuve to pop with you, some French fries to eat and some last minute touch-ups to do.
I’m so lucky to be on the cover this year, it’s my third year in Swimsuit, I’m feeling super comfy and more like myself, so the look is that. The look is a little bit of shock factor, freaky, still high glam. I love everything that is going on in the culture with women taking back their power, and so we shaved the brows—we bleached them—but yeah, I wanted to feel powerful, I wanted to feel different.
I hope that my cover resonates with people because I really want to show that amazing things can happen when you live your most authentic, vulnerable life. You know, I’ve cut my heart open on these platforms over the past three years. I’ve talked about coming out, getting divorced and selling my business, getting engaged, and it’s all been quote-unquote rewarded with this extra level of platform to reach more of you and tell you that you, too, can be here by crafting the life that is truest to what you really want. I think it’s about authenticity for me, and whatever that means to you.
Can’t wait to take you along for the rest of the night. Check back in for the final look.
We wanted to give power, we wanted to give glam, we wanted to give celebration, and I think we accomplished our goal. The dress is Mitiliane, covered head to toe in sparkly studs. My shoes are my Naturalizers, they’re the most comfortable, chic shoes ever, so I wear them to all my events, and my jewelery is my engagement ring.
O.K., it’s time to celebrate, I’m going downstairs to have a celebratory glass of champagne, can’t wait to show you the rest of what we do tonight on social. Thanks for tuning in.