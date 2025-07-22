On Set With Jessie Murph in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Singer-songwriter Jessie Murph posed for the cover of the July 2025 digital SI Swimsuit Issue in Key Biscayne, Fla. The “Blue Strips” singer released her sophomore album, Sex Hysteria, earlier this month and will soon embark on a worldwide tour to promote the project.
TRANSCRIPT
Hey ya’ll, it’s Jessie Murph and I’m on set with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and we’re shooting my digital cover.
I’m very empathetic. I’m from Alabama.
I performed at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway. It was my first fashion show thing I’ve ever done. It was really fun, everybody was so nice.
Any time I’m making music, it’s always a result of what I’m listening to and what I like grew up listening to. I think some of my favorite things are like soul and hip-hop and I like country too, but those are always integrated in, but it’s always a little different.
This new album, Sex Hysteria, it’s very influenced by the ‘60s. The features on this album are like actually my dream features. Lil Baby, Sexxy Red’s on it, Gucci Mane, and I just love ‘em all. I’m really happy they’re all on the album. I wouldn’t pick any other three people to do it.
My creative process for this album, I just like freestyle on the mic. It’s very like in the moment. I have to be feeling exactly what I’m singing. If I start a song, I have to finish it that day. You Know I’m No Good by Amy Winehouse was like the first song I ever remember singing. So very like in the moment, based off of feeling.
It’s kinda similar to the music, I just like, especially for this era, I’ve just been combining all the things I love. Which I love the ‘60s, I always loved Priscilla Presley. The rest of it just kind of is what I like and it all kind of mixes in together like a smoothie.
I remember hearing about Sports Illustrated when I was a kid and I always thought it was so cool. I’m really honored to be here.