SI Swimsuit Models Celebrate the Launch of the 2024 Issue in New York City
Brand rookies, alumnas and icons partied in honor the arrival of the 60th anniversary magazine.
SI Swimsuit models gathered for the best day of the year on Thursday, May 16. Brand rookies and alumnas, icons like Tyra Banks and Christie Brinkley and cover girls Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King and Hunter McGrady celebrated the launch of the 2024 magazine at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. From jaw-dropping red carpet looks to a marvelous performance by Fat Joe and Ja Rule, the vibes were at an all time high in honor of the publication’s 60th anniversary.
