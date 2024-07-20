3 Beauty Products SI Swimsuit Rookie Berkleigh Wright Never Leaves the House Without
Berkleigh Wright, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, is used to being in front of a camera. For the past five years as Denver Broncos cheerleader, it came with the territory. The two-time team captain, who retired from cheer this year, applied to the 2023 Swim Search and was named co-winner of the open casting call, securing her spot in the 60th anniversary issue this May.
While in Florida celebrating the launch of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, for which the 30-year-old traveled to Belize with photographer Yu Tsai, Wright revealed that she has been on acne medications for most of her teen and adult life in order to heal her skin from breakouts, redness and rosacea. During our discussion, the Kansas native also divulged some of the skincare and makeup favorites that have earned their spot on her top shelf.
Wright, who works as a technical account manager at Oracle, keeps her skincare pretty minimal and opts for clean ingredients when it comes to makeup for her sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin. Below are the three products the book club founder has been obsessed with for a while.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming & Hydrating Anti-Aging Concentrate, $83 (sephora.com)
This juicy serum comes highly-reccomended by tons of SI Swimsuit models including Sharina Gutierrez, Achieng Agutu and Camille Kostek.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $33 (sephora.com)
“I’ve been using this since I was probably 12. I love the gel because I’m an oily girl, and the gel just like has zero oil, it doesn’t have any weight,” she explains. “Everything goes on so smooth on top of it. It‘s the best.”
tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, $26 (sephora.com)
This super glossy lip product comes in eight shine-finish shades as well as eight shimmer-finish versions to compliment any sort of skin tone and glam look. “I love a plump lip,” Wright notes.