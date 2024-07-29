5 Expert Skincare Tips From Dietician Maye Musk
SI Swimsuit legend Maye Musk made history with her cover in 2022, when she became the oldest woman to ever land the coveted front spot on the magazine at 74. While she was surpassed by Martha Stewart the following year, who earned the 2023 cover at the age of 81, Musk is by no means any less iconic. In fact, this year she was named a brand legend, and participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., which resulted in an additional SI Swimsuit cover.
While on set, we chatted with Musk about a number of topics, including her incredible skin. The 76-year-old dietician and author was quick to offer up her top five secrets for maintaining great skin, which are as follows:
1. Eat well
“If you eat well, you will have better skin,” Musk noted. “I follow a flexitarian diet, which is vegetarian at home, mainly because I’m not a good cook, and then meat, fish and chicken when I eat out.”
2. Stay out of the sun
Musk protects her skin by limiting her time in direct sunlight. Her 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover photo shoot in Belize expertly demonstrates how you can spend time outside while staying protected with cute, flowy cover-ups.
3. Don’t smoke
“I’ve never smoked,” Musk stated of her healthy lifestyle. “That helps a lot.”
4. Wear a sun hat
5. Use sunscreen
Musk, who has been modeling for over 50 years, says she never skips wearing a sun hat and always wears SPF when she’s outdoors.