8 Ultra-Cool SI Swimsuit Pics Featuring Chic Eyewear in Honor of National Sunglasses Day

Celebrate the holiday by checking out some of our favorite snapshots featuring sunnies.

Bailey Colon

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Hall of Frames. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Sunglasses are a summertime staple, and here at SI Swimsuit, we know a thing or two about how to perfectly incorporate them into your beachside looks.

So in honor of National Sunglasses Day—which is today, June 27—we’re showing you how these statement accessories can amplify any outfit, so you can confidently rock a pair on the shore this summer.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Necklaces by Spicy Dan. Sunglasses by Le Specs. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The Swim Search winner rocked this pair of cherry red Le Specs glasses during her sophomore stint at the magazine in Bermuda. But why add one bold accessory when you could add two? Agutu flaunted a stack of chunky Spicy Dan necklaces with her string bikini from JMP The Label, further elevating the already cool look.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by INDAH. Shirt by Oséree. Heels by PresleyPumps. Bag by Chanel. Sunglasses by DEZI. Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. Ring by Cartier and Deborah Pagani. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Who said that sunnies are just for outdoor use? Earle sported these DEZI shades as part of her Miami After-Party photo shoot when she became the magazine’s first digital cover model in 2024. “I still feel like I’m dreaming right now,” the model beamed on shoot day. “This does not feel real.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Balenciaga. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Kardashian shined in silver during her 2022 cover shoot, and these Balenciaga glasses tied the entire look together. Securing her first front-page spot on the magazine alongside Ciara, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk, Kardashian called the experience a “DREAM COME TRUE.”

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Sea Level Swim. Sunglasses by Body Glove. Bracelets by IPPOLITA and Peace Diamonds. Ring by Peace Diamonds. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Thumann lounged in this plunging Sea Level Swim one-piece for her 2024 feature with Yu Tsai. Adding a pair of Body Glove glasses, the three-time model leaned into a sportier edge with this beachside ensemble.

Yumi Nu

Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Sunglasses by Tom Ford / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Nu added a pop of color to an otherwise neutral look with these statement glasses from Tom Ford. The accessory immediately caught our attention as it contrasted with the model’s white Four Three Seven one-piece and the turquoise waters behind her.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Sunglasses by Bonnie Clyde. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Maher looked as cool and confident as ever in this pair of Bonnie Clyde glasses. She matched the accessory with a similar-hued suit from Tropic of C for her 2025 feature in Bermuda, and she also shared a hilarious video about how she felt while wearing this itty-bitty outfit.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Body Glove. Sunglasses by Gucci provided by Moda Operandi. Necklace by Cicada. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Stewart emerged from the Carribean Sea in a metallic Body Glove one-piece and equally bold sunnies. This pair from Gucci—which was provided by Moda Operandi—looked as stunning on the mogul as the teal ocean did in this shot’s background.

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Top by AIBRYD. Swimsuit bottom by Monday Swimwear. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

For McGrady’s “dream shoot,” the 2024 cover model donned a show-stopping monochromatic look in Saas-Fe, Switzerland. Shielding her eyes from the sun on the slopes, the model donned a pair of Bottega Veneta glasses to complete her edgy ensemble.

Bailey Colon
Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

