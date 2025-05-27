5 Summer Makeup Essentials That Will Keep You Glowing
The official start of summer is right around the corner, which means more days will be spent outside under the sun. With that, our beauty routines need a seasonal refresh. Put away the heavy makeup because June through September is all about effortless glow, breathable formulas, multitasking products and poolside skin that can keep up with both the heat and busy schedules taking you from day to night.
To help with curating the perfect summer survival makeup kit, we asked Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Shannon Conroy, who was on hand during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club in New York City, for some of her must-have products. During the weekend event, Conroy and team offered their expert advice and tips to Jena Sims, Hunter McGrady, Achieng Agutu, Nicole Williams English and any inquisitive mind.
Whether you are beach bound, city strolling or chasing golden hour, the right products can make all the difference. Keep scrolling for some of Anastasia Beverly Hills must-have products that are absolutely worth the hype.
Shimmer Body Oil, $38
One of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ best sellers is the Shimmer Body Oil. Originally available in just one shade, now there are three. “You're going to feel like a goddess on the beach,” Conroy shares about this oil that is perfect for anywhere on the body aside from the face. “You're just going to feel your absolute best and most beautiful,” she adds. “I love to use it on the legs and on the chest. You're going to get that pool shine.”
Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint, $42
The Beauty Balm is a first-of-its-kind tinted solid serum boosted formula that provided sheer-to-light coverage for glowy skin. Packed with eight skin-loving ingredients, it nourishes and protects skin while offering slight coverage. “If you want something quick and easy, this is going to be one of those just one and done products,” Conroy notes. “It gives a gorgeous glow to the skin and is great for all skin types. It's perfect for the beach since it glides right on and is not messy. It's basically a serum-boosted skin tint.”
Brow Freeze Gel, $26
Eyebrows frame the face, and with the Anastasia Brow Freeze Gel, they will stay in place for 24 hours, even in and out of the water. “It's super long-wearing and will basically give a soft, laminated finish to the brows,” the regional education manager reveals. “It's waterproof, which is ideal for this time of year and gives a striking, finished look.”
Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, $45
“I would say if there's another holy grail that you can take from season to season, it would be the Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette,” Conroy says. With 14 shades like Bone, Sultry, Glistening or Fairy, the range of colors can take you from day to night. It’s also a space saver since this is the only palette you need when traveling.
Smooth Blur Contour Stick, $32
“The Smooth Contour Stick is definitely a force to be reckoned with,” she shares. “And without question, with the four tones, there is something for everyone’s complexion. This is meant to give you dimension rather than bronze and not meant to compete with your natural shadows of your face.”