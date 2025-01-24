Alix Earle’s New Go-To Creamy Lip Liner Is Only $6
Alix Earle, the internet’s favorite get ready with me guru and SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the cover of the inaugural digital issue last June, just dropped another social media beauty gem, and this one’s a total steal.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In her latest video, the 24-year-old showcased the transformative power of the $6 Morphe Color Pencil in the shade Makeup Talk—and we are immediately adding to cart.
Set to Doja Cat’s “Who Are You,” the video captured Earle’s technique. She overlined just the left half of her lips, leaving the right side untouched, to highlight the dramatic difference a good liner can make. The on-screen text read: “the difference overlining your lips makes>>>.” She finished the other side of her lips, completing a flawless transformation and captioned the video: “Love a good liner 👄.”
Earle paired her creamy, plumped lips with a glowing complexion, wispy lashes feathered brows and her signature soft mauve eyeshadow and also shared the video on TikTok. Her blonde locks were styled in effortless waves, cascading over a chic white long-sleeve ribbed knit top from With Jean ($110) that added to the ethereal vibe.
“The girls that get it 🤩💋,” Morphe cosmetics commented.
As the reigning “it girl” of beauty, fashion and lifestyle, Earle has an unmatched ability to combine high glam and relatability. This new liner proves that looking fabulous doesn’t have to break the bank.
In another video shared just a day later, the New Jersey native revealed another beauty favorite: the contour stylus stick ($38) from Victoria Beckham Beauty. This thin, creamy product has been going viral for its innovative design, featuring a small, precise shape that allows for effortless application and a naturally chiseled look. Earle used it on the top and bottom of her nose tip to create a flawless, extra-cute “button” effect. Watch the video here.
“I just got a nose job,” she began the video with a joke. “OK I didn’t, but it looks like I did. I worked with this makeup artist yesterday and she did heavy, heavy bronzer right here [above the tip of my nose] to create that illusion of a button nose. You can’t tell me it doesn’t look like a [TikTok filter]. It looks like my nose is so teensy tiny cute. I will be putting bronzer here for the rest of my life.”