These Neon Swimsuit Moments From Hailey Clauson’s Bahamas Shoot Still Shine
By this point in the summer, we’re starting to feel a little bit bored with our classic swimwear go-tos. We did the polka dots, we tried the animal print; now that we’re inching closer to the mid-way point of August, we’re in need of something new. This month is a great time to start repping bright colors, feeling the vibrancy of the hottest days of the year and wanting to accentuate a glowy tan.
We’re feeling particularly inspired by SI Swimsuit Legend Hailey Clauson’s 2018 photo shoot, where she traveled to the Bahamas to be captured by photographer Ben Watts. The neon colors she wore, in particular, are still so on-trend for this summer. And we can’t stop scrolling:
Any color or aesthetic looks great on Clauson, but there’s just something about neon on her toned and tanned figure that we can’t get enough of, even seven years later. Posing against the light blue water, the seasoned model was the picture of bold beachside luxury. You can never go wrong with a few neon swimsuit items, like this bright green bottom from Ola Vida.
Incorporating other bright colors into the mix, Clauson looked breathtaking in this ‘80s-inspired patterned bikini, also from Ola Vida. Golden hour left her glowing as she gave the camera an expert smolder.
No top? No problem. When you’re trying to avoid a tan line, ditching your swimsuit top is the way to go if you can. Clauson did just that in the Bahamas, wearing nothing but these high-cut pink bikini bottoms from Perfect Peach.
Another neon green hue, Clauson proved that bright and bold should be her signature look. This memorable two-piece from Keva Keva J also featured edgy cut-outs, creating a swimsuit moment not easily missed.
While on location in the Bahamas, Clauson was so excited to return to SI Swimsuit for her fourth year. “This spot is really cool because it’s kind of away from everything. We had to take a boat to get here,” she shared from the set. “The beaches are so beautiful, so I was so excited to come here and shoot for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit].”
“With Ben Watts, he’s amazing, and all the bright colors, and I had this whole ‘80s Elle Macpherson inspiration going on in my head, and, I mean, the photos definitely were more than I could have imagined,” she continued.
Clauson made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2015, posing for Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii and in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands for a special body paint feature. In total, she has done 10 photo shoots with the brand, including the celebratory “Legends” feature in 2024 for the magazine’s 60th anniversary.