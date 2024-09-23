Shop the Affordable Product Alix Earle Swears by for Covering Up Acne
As Alix Earle’s fans know, the content creator is always candid about her struggles just as much as her successes. That includes being honest about everything from lip filler to her ongoing experience with acne.
In a recent TikTok, the 23-year-old University of Miami graduate opened up about the latter and discussed dealing with acne on her jawline. Days later, Earle followed up with a TikTok recommendation for a product that works to seamlessly cover acne on the skin.
SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover model demonstrated how she applies NARS concealer atop her blemishes with a small brush before blending the product out with a fluffy brush. “It makes all the color disappear!” Earle wrote atop her video. “I do this before starting my makeup to give myself a more even base to start with!”
Shop the Earle-approved product below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
NARS Soft Matte Complete Full Coverage Concealer, $32 (sephora.com)
The brand’s full-coverage concealer is available in more than two dozen shades, so it’s likely you’ll find a match to suit your complexion. Plus, the long-wearing cream product offers full coverage, so you don’t have to worry about your makeup staying put throughout the day.
In addition to Earle’s stamp of approval, the popular NARS product has an average 4.4 star rating by Sephora customers, who agree that the concealer provides great coverage and is easy to blend.
“If you’re an acne girl- this is for you,” one person wrote. “I have terrible acne scars and have tried everything to cover them and nothing works as well as this I love it!”
“This concealer effortlessly hides fresh redness, active blemishes, old hyperpigmentation/scarring, and dark circles under the eyes,” another happy user added. “If I could only have one complexion product to use, it would be this one.”