Simone Biles Loves This Cream Contour and Powder Bronzer for a ‘Snatched’ Glam Look
Simone Biles is slowly getting back to normal life after a phenomenal and historic few weeks at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 11-time medalist, who added four new medals to her collection during the summer games, is the most-decorated American gymnast in history.
Her spouse, Jonathan Owens, 29, was the most adorable and supportive husband over the past couple of weeks, and now the 27-year-old star athlete is returning the favor. In a new TikTok, the Texas native shared her makeup routine as she got ready for a Chicago Bears preseason game. She cheered on the NFL safety as he and his team faced (and won against) the Cincinnati Bengals.
Biles kept her glam look pretty minimal with a solid foundation and concealer base, and then added some dimension back into her face with a cream contour and powder bronzer.
Tarte Maneater Silk Stick Bronzer, $29 (ulta.com)
This super creamy, weightless velvety formula glides onto the skin perfectly and offers a sun-kissed, seamless depth. Biles applied the product and stepped back to take a look in the mirror. “O.K. snatched,” she said.
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer, $36 (ulta.com)
This best-selling powder bronzer is a fan-favorite for a reason. Biles sets her cream contour with this, and also brings it up to her eyelids with a fluffy eyeshadow brush.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model completed her makeup with a Milani powder blush ($10.99) and a Makeup By Mario lip liner ($24). She kept her outfit for the game sporty and casual while also showing off her cool street style.
“🗣️ ‘bear down’” the 23-time World Champion captioned a cute Instagram carousel.
Biles donned an athletic romper, mirrored sunglasses, a bucket hat, Nike Panda dunks and a customized monochrome jacket with photos of Owen all over it. She also obviously also had to accessorize with her signature goat pendant necklace.