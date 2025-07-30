The Product Duo Tunde Oyeneyin Uses for the Ultimate Summer Glow
There are many ways to get that coveted summer glow, whether you choose to lay out (safely, of course) or add a few shimmery beauty products to your top shelf. Where the latter is concerned, we’re looking to 2025 Swim Search finalist Tunde Oyeneyin for inspiration.
The Peloton instructor strutted the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week in May, and the 39-year-old looked absolutely radiant while doing so. Luckily, Oyeneyin doesn’t gatekeep and shared her glowy skincare secrets with SI Swimsuit. The good news? You can replicate her “golden goddess” vibes at home with just two products.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Coppertone Glow SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray, $13.49 (cvs.com)
Glow while you protect your skin with this spray-on SPF 30. The water-resistant formula shields skin from up to 97% of harmful UV rays and adds some shimmer to your complexion.
Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm, $50 (sephora.com)
Though she didn’t specify whom, Oyeneyin shared that she learned about Patrick Ta’s face and body glow balm from a fellow Swim Search finalist. Available in both a universal transparent shimmer and a sun-kissed bronze hue, the “life-changing product” adds a radiant finish to any complexion.
In addition to spilling her beauty secrets, Oyeneyin stated that she feels honored to be a Swim Search finalist this year.
“To do this just before I turn 40, it’s proof that as women, we only get better with age,” she said. “I can’t imagine having the confidence to have done this in my 20s or even my early 30s. I’m in a space mentally and physically now that I just wasn’t then.”
Don’t forget to cast your vote for the 2025 Swim Search before polling closes on Thursday, July 31. Audience input—combined with the discretion of the SI Swimsuit editorial team—will play a key role in the outcome in determining who is named a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.