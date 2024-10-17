6 Halloween Costumes Using Swimsuits You Probably Already Have in Your Closet
Halloween is officially two weeks from today, meaning the countdown to your spooky weekend festivities has begun. If you haven’t yet cobbled together a costume for the events you have on your social calendar, don’t worry—there’s still plenty of time to get creative.
Our favorite way to piece together a last-minute Halloween costume? By using swimwear we already have in our wardrobes, or using the holiday as an excuse to treat ourselves to a new bikini or one-piece. So, prepare yourself to get inspired by the following ideas, and see what you might already have in your swimsuit wardrobe that you can repurpose. And if all else fails, treat yourself to something new. After all, Halloween only comes around once a year, and you definitely want to win that costume contest.
Lifeguard
Dixperfect Women’s Retro ’80s/’90s Inspired High-Cut Low Back One-Piece, $30.99 (amazon.com)
This is the ultimate Halloween costume that involves a swimsuit for a reason. Dress up as Baywatch’s C.J. Parker in a red-one piece, accessorized with a whistle around your neck, and if you really want to commit, a life preserver under one arm.
Ilona Maher
Enzo Top, $120 and Rio Bottom, $110 (myraswim.com)
This year, dress up as everyone’s favorite rugby player, Olympian Ilona Maher. Embody SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model in a brown two-piece you already own, or the very same suit she wore for her feature (ripped abs and goddess-like shoulders not included).
Vintage Barbie
Barbie x Unique Vintage Black-and-White Chevron Stripe One-Piece Bathing Suit, $98 (unique-vintage.com)
Though Barbiecore was all the rage this time last year, we still expect to see plenty of Barbie costumes throughout Halloweekend events. Vintage Barbie is a classic, and this black-and-white suit pairs perfectly with a pair of white cat eye sunglasses and a tiny pair of white pumps.
Brooks Nader on Dancing With the Stars
Retrofête Reign Bra Top, $220 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Name a more perfect group costume. We’ll wait. Grab your girls and dress up as the SI Swimsuit legend herself, flanked by sisters Sarah Jane, Mary Holland and Grace Ann, in a silver bikini top, paired with a fringed bolero, tiny bedazzled shorts and a sparkly cowgirl hat.
Sabrina Carpenter
Norma Kamali Bill Mio One-Piece, $225 (normakamali.com)
You’ve no doubt been singing along to the pop star’s “Espresso” all year long, so “Please Please Please” consider a nod to her swimwear-heavy music video for the track this Halloween. While any vintage one-piece (accompanied by a head scarf) will do, this Norma Kamali suit is perfect for pretending to recreate her dance atop a surf board while several hunky men hold you up.
Olympic swimmer
Signature Swim Olympic Scoop Neck One-Piece, $94 (skims.com)
If you couldn’t get enough of the Olympic games in Paris this summer, you’re not alone. Channel Katie Ledecky in a patriotic one-piece, and throw a pair of swim goggles and a swim cap atop your head. To really personify the 14-time Olympic medalist, wear a parka overtop to keep warm.