Jena Sims Creates 7 Incredible and Unique Halloween Costumes Using Swimsuits
Halloween is just over two weeks away, and if you haven’t started planning your costume yet, never fear. SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims has several unique and creative suggestions for your Halloweekend plans, and they all revolve around swimwear.
The 35-year-old model and non-profit CEO shared a few excellent costumes with the SI Swimsuit team, which can be found summarized below. You likely already have a few similar suits in your wardrobe, so just add a couple accessories and you’ll be ready for a scary good time.
Ilona Maher
Seabrook Skinny Strap- America, $70 (lainsnow.com)
Using a red, white and blue Lain Snow bikini, Sims transformed herself in to fellow SI Swimsuit model and Olympian Ilona Maher. She added Maher’s signature red lip, adorned her neck with a medal (Maher and her rugby sevens teammates took home the bronze at the summer games in Paris) and held an American flag in one hand.
Emily in Paris
Jolie Top, $67 and Goldie Bottom, $61 (su78.com)
Sims transformed herself into the titular character from Netflix’s Emily in Paris, Emily Cooper, using a basic black bikini. To the set, she added a pair of sheer black Fendi tights, a black Chanel sweater adorned with quirky pins and a black leather Prada bucket hat, along with pink knee-high boots.
Sexy alien
Festival Metallic Holographic Bodysuit Bandeau Top, $22.88 to $26.88 (amazon.com)
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who was photographed in Mexico, paired a twisted silver swimsuit top with a fringed skirt, headband antennae and silver pumps for her alien costume. To get a similar look, shop the link above.
’80s workout queen
Girls Just Wanna Have Sun Orange/Pink Color-Block One-Piece, $13.99 (pinklily.com)
This Barbie is focused on her fitness. We adore the way Sims took her pink-and-red one-piece and turned it into a bodysuit fit for a 1980s workout queen. She completed the look with hot pink leg warmers, tennis shoes, neon green bike shorts and a colorful hat and fanny pack. Shop a similar one-piece above.
The Devil Wears Prada
Sequin Triangle Top, $34.99 and Sequin Bikini Bottom, $24.99 (venus.com)
Sims’s creativity is next level with this one. She donned a red sequined bikini by lovewave and accessorized with bedazzled red devil horns and a tail, along with a pair of strappy Prada pumps. While her string set is currently sold out, shop a similar look above for your own interpretation of The Devil Wears Prada.
Cow
SweatyRocks Women’s Sexy Bathing Suits, $30.99 (amazon.com)
Animal print swimwear was all the rage this summer, so why not incorporate the motif into your Halloween costume? Sims made for the cutest cow ever in a black-and-white printed bikini, which she accessorized with a black leather fringed skirt, cowboy hat and boots, as well as a stack of bangle bracelets. Shop a similar style on Amazon above.
Flamingo
Kiawah Top V-Cut - Barb(e), $70 (lainsnow.com)
Lastly, Sims transformed another Lain Snow suit into a flamingo getup. While her pink-and-white set isn’t available on the site currently, shop a similar top, linked above. Then, you just need to deck yourself out in plenty of pink feathers to complete the look!