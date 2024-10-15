Swimsuit

Jena Sims Creates 7 Incredible and Unique Halloween Costumes Using Swimsuits

The 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie shared her creativity with us and we’re feeling inspired.

Cara O’Bleness

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Halloween is just over two weeks away, and if you haven’t started planning your costume yet, never fear. SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims has several unique and creative suggestions for your Halloweekend plans, and they all revolve around swimwear.

The 35-year-old model and non-profit CEO shared a few excellent costumes with the SI Swimsuit team, which can be found summarized below. You likely already have a few similar suits in your wardrobe, so just add a couple accessories and you’ll be ready for a scary good time.

Ilona Maher

Seabrook Skinny Strap- America, $70 (lainsnow.com)

Lain Snow
Lain Snow

Using a red, white and blue Lain Snow bikini, Sims transformed herself in to fellow SI Swimsuit model and Olympian Ilona Maher. She added Maher’s signature red lip, adorned her neck with a medal (Maher and her rugby sevens teammates took home the bronze at the summer games in Paris) and held an American flag in one hand.

Emily in Paris

Jolie Top, $67 and Goldie Bottom, $61 (su78.com)

Summer of 78
Summer of 78

Sims transformed herself into the titular character from Netflix’s Emily in Paris, Emily Cooper, using a basic black bikini. To the set, she added a pair of sheer black Fendi tights, a black Chanel sweater adorned with quirky pins and a black leather Prada bucket hat, along with pink knee-high boots.

Sexy alien

Festival Metallic Holographic Bodysuit Bandeau Top, $22.88 to $26.88 (amazon.com)

Amazon
Amazon

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who was photographed in Mexico, paired a twisted silver swimsuit top with a fringed skirt, headband antennae and silver pumps for her alien costume. To get a similar look, shop the link above.

’80s workout queen

Girls Just Wanna Have Sun Orange/Pink Color-Block One-Piece, $13.99 (pinklily.com)

Pink Lily
Pink Lily

This Barbie is focused on her fitness. We adore the way Sims took her pink-and-red one-piece and turned it into a bodysuit fit for a 1980s workout queen. She completed the look with hot pink leg warmers, tennis shoes, neon green bike shorts and a colorful hat and fanny pack. Shop a similar one-piece above.

The Devil Wears Prada

Sequin Triangle Top, $34.99 and Sequin Bikini Bottom, $24.99 (venus.com)

Venus
Venus

Sims’s creativity is next level with this one. She donned a red sequined bikini by lovewave and accessorized with bedazzled red devil horns and a tail, along with a pair of strappy Prada pumps. While her string set is currently sold out, shop a similar look above for your own interpretation of The Devil Wears Prada.

Cow

SweatyRocks Women’s Sexy Bathing Suits, $30.99 (amazon.com)

Amazon
Amazon

Animal print swimwear was all the rage this summer, so why not incorporate the motif into your Halloween costume? Sims made for the cutest cow ever in a black-and-white printed bikini, which she accessorized with a black leather fringed skirt, cowboy hat and boots, as well as a stack of bangle bracelets. Shop a similar style on Amazon above.

Flamingo

Kiawah Top V-Cut - Barb(e), $70 (lainsnow.com)

Lain Snow
Lain Snow

Lastly, Sims transformed another Lain Snow suit into a flamingo getup. While her pink-and-white set isn’t available on the site currently, shop a similar top, linked above. Then, you just need to deck yourself out in plenty of pink feathers to complete the look!

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

