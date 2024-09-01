7 Stunning, Chic Swimsuits We’re Shopping During This Weekend’s Labor Day Sales
Labor Day weekend is in full swing, and online sale sections are live. As summer comes to a close, we know all the bikinis and one-pieces you have been eyeing all season are slowly starting to drop in price and will continue to do so as the sunset gets earlier and the leaves begin to change colors.
We’ve scoured the internet for the best deals and cutest pieces so you can get fill up your carts with discounted items and purchase (nearly) guilt-free this weekend.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frankies Bikinis is offering 25% off their whole website, while Monday Swimwear just added numerous styles to their end of summer sale section here and SAME Los Angeles is offering 25% off with code “endofsummer24.”
Shop some of our favorite swimsuits on sale for Labor Day below.
Gigi C Jade Ruby Top, $91 and Jade Eva Bottom, $70 (gigicbikini.com)
With the site’s 30% off Labor Day sale, this gorgeous sage green Gigi C set drops from $230 to $161 for both pieces when you add to cart.
Frankies Bikinis Ladybug Gingham Lumia Triangle Bralette Bikini Top, $60 and Ladybug Gingham Full Moon Micro Bikini Bottom, $56.25 (frankiesbikinis.com)
Red gingham bikinis are having a moment right now, and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl wore this exact two-piece for her photo shoot in Belize. The entire Frankies Bikinis site is 25% off for Labor Day with code “weekend,” bringing this set to a total of $116.25 (originally $155).
Monday Swimwear Kauai Top Lake Como Watercolor, $64.50 and Tamarama Bottom Lake Como Watercolor, $59.25 (mondayswimwear.com)
This floral white and blue set from SI Swimsuit model-loved brand Monday Swimwear screams “European summer vibes.” It’s also majorly discounted from an original total price of $165 to $123.75.
Frankies Bikinis Farmhouse Florals Coastal Micro Triangle Bikini Top, $71.25 and Farmhouse Florals Dove Classic Bikini Bottom, $63.75 (frankiesbikinis.com)
We’re obsessed with this mismatched print and color combo from Frankies Bikinis. Get the set for 25% off (originally $180, now $135) with the code “weekend.”
PacSun Multicolor Suffolk Tank Bikini Top, $16.77 and Multicolor Suffolk High-Cut Bikini Bottom, $9.43 (pacsun.com)
This gorgeous and strapless girly floral set is already on sale, plus you get an additional 30% off after adding to cart this weekend. It’s just too good of a deal (just over $25 for the set) and too cute of a suit to pass up!
Monday Swimwear Costa Rica Top Sun Lynx Geo, $51.60 and Bronte Bottom Sun Lynx Geo
$50.40 (mondayswimwear.com)
This stunning Monday Swimwear bandeau set serves major luxurious old Hollywood vibes with the glamorous print and gold O-ring detail. Shop now to save nearly $70 on the set.
SAME Los Angeles Cream Black Polka Dot Beaded Triangle Top, $71 and Beaded String Bottom, $71 (samelosangeles.com)
Using the code “endofsummer24,” you can get each piece from this Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader-approved brand for 25% off. We’re in love with this monochromatic polka dot set, but the full site has tons of options for everyone.