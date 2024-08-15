Yumi Nu Brings Quiet Luxury to the Beach in Classy Monochrome Two-Piece From Model-Loved Brand
Yumi Nu has hopped on the Monday Swimwear train and she’s seriously nailing her latest monochrome beach look. The SI Swimsuit model, who made history with the brand in 2022 when she became the first plus-size Asian model to land on the cover of the magazine, has posed for the brand four years in a row. Like several fellow franchise stars including Sixtine, Alix Earle, Lorena Durán, Kate Love, Christen Harper and Paige Spiranac, Nu agrees that a cute, elegant, flattering and high-quality Monday Swimwear suit is certainly worth the splurge.
In a recent Instagram post, the talented R&B musician, who is also the founder of size-inclusive, sustainable clothing brand Blueki, donned a sleek black and white set from Monday Swimwear, featuring a classic triangle top and cheeky thin-strapped bottoms.
Palma Top - Black/Ivory, $84 and Kauai Bottom - Black/Ivory, $80 (mondayswimwear.com)
The viral bikini comes in tons of other shades and patterns, though Durán also loves this exact color combo. And the neutral, monochrome palette comes in a variety of different styles of bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and even cover-ups. Shop the full site at mondayswimwear.com.
The New Jersey native accessorized with black rectangular sunglasses and chunky spiral silver earrings as she posed on a boat deck.
Nu, 27, uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her glamorous life as a musician, designer and content creator. She is also a passionate advocate for size and ethnic diversity and inclusion in the fashion and modeling industries.