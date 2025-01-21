Alix Earle’s Angelic White Two-Piece From Her SI Swimsuit Debut Is Now on Sale
Alix Earle made SI Swimsuit history in June 2024 when becoming the brand’s first-ever digital cover star. The internet sensation, who became famous on TikTok through her get ready with me videos and other content from college, has become an inspiration for people around the globe for her authenticity, style and fun personality. Her willingness to share her struggles with acne and other relatable issues only increased her followers as she continued to connect with people online.
Since graduating in 2023, Earle has pursued content creation full-time, launching a podcast titled Hot Mess With Alix Earle, where she and her sister Ashtin share the behind the scenes stories of their everyday lives. The New Jersey native has also dedicated her time to giving back, launching the Alix Earle Scholarship for students at the Miami Herbert Business School, where she received a degree in marketing. All of these reasons and more are why Earle was a perfect fit to star on the cover of SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue, and as expected, the photos came out stunning.
Among the many swimsuits Earle wore in Miami, Fla., where she was photographed by Yu Tsai, included metallic colors, velour and satin fabrics, embellishments and some of the most daring looks we’d seen in recent years. Of course, we knew the internet personality would make a splash as our first digital cover girl—but she ended up exceeding our expectations. We’re still obsessed with every item she wore, including this feminine and angelic white string two-piece with a gorgeous flower trim that’s currently on sale. If you’re in need of a staple white bikini to add to your closet, this is your sign.
Pop Flower Trim Bikini in Ivory, $200 (zimmermann.com)
At a nearly 40% discount, this is a steal for fans of the Zimmermann brand, or simply for anyone who is looking for a new high-quality swimsuit. The bikini also features small gold rings on the ends of the top and bottom strings in addition to the pretty, blink-and-you’ll-miss-them flowers.
When vlogging her experience with SI Swimsuit, Earle also remembered getting the call from her publicist informing her the brand wanted to work with her, a secret she had to hold for about two months. “Anyone on my team knows that I have been dying to work with Sports Illustrated for so long,” she said. “I’ve always been like, that's something, if we ever see the opportunity, I would love to do.” Earle’s first reaction to the news was disbelief before telling her roommate and “freaking out.”
Earle’s digital cover is one we’ll never forget.