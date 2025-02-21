Alix Earle Dazzled in a Dreamy Satin Lingerie Set for SI Swimsuit: Get the Look
Alix Earle is making her highly anticipated return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this May (marking her debut in the print fold) and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at one of her most iconic moments? The 2024 June digital issue cover star stunned in a sultry, silky lingerie set during her history-making inaugural photo shoot, captured by Yu Tsai in Miami last year. The luxe, barely-there ensemble perfectly complemented her effortless beauty and signature glow, cementing her as one of the most exciting new faces in the franchise.
In the unforgettable feature, the 24-year-old donned a stunning Fleur du Mal silk lingerie set—a dreamy, denim-blue hue that added just the right touch of softness and allure.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Fleur Du Mal Denim Blue Luxe Triangle Bra, $98 and Denim Blue Luxe Thong, $54 (fleurdumal.com)
The bestselling Luxe Triangle Bra and Luxe Thong are crafted from stretch silk satin, featuring a smooth band, silk-lined cups and playful seamed details along the edges. The barely-there set runs small, so sizing up is recommended for a bit more coverage. While the exact blue shade is available in limited quantities, the brand offers the lingerie in a variety of colors, making it a chic and sultry staple for any wardrobe—and possibly, the sweetest surprise for a special someone. Shop more at fleurdumal.com.
Earle’s 2024 shoot consisted of two striking concepts: a breezy beachside series and an after-party-inspired indoor session, where she exuded confidence and star power. For both, the New Jersey native was adamant about keeping the images completely unretouched—an empowering decision that aligned with her brand of transparency. She has always been candid about her acne-prone skin, Accutane journey and the impact of professional glam and good lighting.
Her choice to go unedited reflected her commitment to authenticity, refusing to smooth out any perceived “flaws,” from visible blemishes to the natural shape of her breast implants.
Earle’s SI Swimsuit moment was just the beginning. Since then, she has continued to take the industry by storm, fronting major fashion campaigns, launching a FRAME denim collaboration, landing a spot on the Forbes Top Creator list and solidifying her Hot Mess podcast as a top-charting success. Now, she returns to the brand for the 2025 issue, photographed once again by Yu Tsai—this time, on the breathtaking shores of Jamaica.
Stay tuned for Earle’s sizzling 2025 spread, coming this spring.