Alix Earle Gives Fans Sneak Peek at Her Secret Jamaica Trip for Amazing SI Swimsuit Return
Alix Earle’s 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Jamaica is a sight to behold as the content creator and podcast host looked absolutely stunning in the first reveal image. She certainly views the opportunity to reunite with the brand as one of her proudest moments of the year so far. So much so that she took to Instagram to fill everyone in on the shoot, including how she went on a “secret mission” to avoid spoiling the surprise for her fans.
Earle shared a hilarious video of her sneaking around various spots in Jamaica. She starts by suspiciously appearing out of a rack of clothing and then can be seen lying on a chair in a very colorful bikini set with a towel placed over her head to keep up the secrecy. She ends the video underwater, coming up for air to search for any leakers before going back down once more.
All these clips, set to the old theme song of The White Lotus, are an amusing way to showcase all the excitement she felt leading up to the big photo shoot, which only makes her feature for the 2025 magazine more highly anticipated.
Fortunately for Earle, her mission can be deemed a success since not a single fan guessed she would be returning to SI Swimsuit so soon. But, even though they were not let in on the big secret, her followers are so thrilled for her and the opportunity.
“She’s an icon livin, we love queen Alix,” one fan wrote in her comments section.
“How did you pull that off?? When was this lol,” another fan questioned.
“Oh yes this why am I so obsessed 😍,” another comment expressed.
Earle’s pride for this shoot doesn’t stop with this comedic post as she also celebrated by giving fans a video of her grooving to Tyla’s “Push 2 Start” under the Jamaican sun. Dressed in a robe with her blonde hair so perfectly styled, she gives the world a little tease of what to expect when the magazine officially hits stands in May. In addition, she’s shared more content from her shoot day on TikTok, including a quick vlog that really captures how special the reunion was.
The 2025 shoot only further cements Earle as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit staple. From her debut in June 2024 in Miami, where she served as the magazine’s first-ever digital cover star, to her most recent shoot in Jamaica with the brand, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that she knows how to deliver amazing poses and energy in front of the camera.
Stay tuned for more behind the scenes sneak peeks from Earle’s Jamaica shoot.