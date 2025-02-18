Alix Earle Heats Up Jamaica: An Inside Look at Her Smoldering SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot
Alix Earle is back, and she’s bringing the heat to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit once again. The social media powerhouse, who made history last June as the brand’s first-ever digital cover star, has returned for the 2025 issue.
She posed for Yu Tsai in two iconic shoots last year—one on the beaches of Miami, where she attended college and now lives, and another inspired by the glam and chaos of an after-party. Her digital feature was groundbreaking in more ways than one. She also made the bold decision to go completely unretouched.
The New Jersey native, who has always been open about her acne-prone skin, wanted every detail—from visible blemishes to the shape of her breast implants—to remain untouched in post-production. It was a statement of confidence and authenticity, reinforcing the transparency that has defined her brand from the very beginning.
This month, the 24-year-old reunited with the photographer on the breathtaking shores of Jamaica for her feature in the print magazine, set to hit stands in May.
Earle’s journey from TikTok’s favorite get ready with me queen to full-blown celebrity and now SI Swimsuit model has certainly been one to watch. The Hot Mess podcast host first captivated audiences with her unfiltered charm, candid conversations about mental health and skin struggles and her incredible ability to turn everyday moments into must-watch content. In just a few short years, the Forbes Top Creator has built a multi-platform empire, graced magazine covers, landed high-profile brand deals and has become one of the most recognizable influencers of her generation.
Earle, who is the oldest of five siblings, gushed about how special her milestone SI Swimsuit debut was last year. “It has been a long-time dream of mine to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I’m deeply honored to be named their first-ever digital cover star,” Earle shared at the time. “Becoming part of the SI family and now joining alongside such strong, powerful and inspiring women is incredibly meaningful to me.”
Now, the FRAME ambassador is gracing the fold for an unforgettable second shoot. Posing against Jamaica’s breathtaking landscapes, she once again exudes the confidence, beauty and star power that have made her a standout in both fashion and digital media.
Below are some stunning behind the scenes images of her photo shoot. You can read more about her feature here, shop her beautiful crochet Lybethras reveal suit here and stay tuned for her full gallery in the spring.