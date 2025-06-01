Alix Earle Wows the SI Swimsuit Runway Show Crowd in Bold and Daring Swimwear
Alix Earle returned to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show a year after making her debut alongside her three younger sisters at Swim Week. The fashion show, taking place on May 31 at the W South Beach, saw SI Swimsuit models, fresh faces and the six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search take the stage wearing fabulous beachwear items. The 24-year-old New Jersey native was the inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover model last June and made her first appearance in the physical issue this year.
Since rising to fame through social media, Earle has turned into a bona fide businesswoman, collaborating with brands such as Pantene and FRAME, appearing in multiple Super Bowl commercials this year and launching her own sparkling margarita drinks, SipMargs. She’s appeared on the cover of WSJ Magazine, Numéro Netherlands, Flaunt Magazine, Galore and Vogue Turkey—the latter alongside her sister Ashtin Earle.
For the runway show this evening, Earle stunned in a variety of different styles, colors and patterns. Check out her looks:
Earle proved her runway modeling skills yet again this evening, rocking a super flattering white and black polka dot string bikini from Nessy Swimwear featuring a high-cut bottom and a double string halter top.
For her other looks, Earle went wild with cheetah print, with one being an Andi Bagus black, white and brown one-piece with a plunging neckline, high-cut bottom and a string tied around the lower waist. The piece featured multiple patterns in one, including cheetah print, zebra print and leopard print.
Dunne also rocked a super fun purple, black and white leopard print one-piece from Outcast, featuring a super plunge below the belly button, a high cut bottom and ties throughout.
This fall, Earle will take on a brand-new career venture with a spot competing on Dancing With the Stars. Though her professional dance partner hasn’t been announced yet, fans can’t stop dropping their predictions and wishes, with Pasha Pashkov and Ezra Sosa up high on the list.
In addition to the runway show this year, SI Swimsuit hosted multiple events, including a brunch presented by MINI, the Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner and the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party, along with pop-ups and exclusive giveaways throughout the two-day event.
Watch the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week on YouTube here.