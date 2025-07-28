Swimsuit

Alix Earle’s Cheeky Montauk Boat Day Look Is Giving Vitamin Sea

The SI Swimsuit model stunned in a leggy, quintessential summer in the Hamptons set.

Ananya Panchal

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle is serving sunshine, sea breeze and serious style. The content creator just dropped a hot new Instagram post from a boat day in Montauk, and the photos are peak East Coast summer energy. Between her glowing tan, beachy glam and bold, chic outfit, she embodied the ultimate Hamptons cool-girl aesthetic.

The content creator wore the CALI Printed Square-Neck Tank Top ($181) and matching AFRA Printed Mini Shorts ($146) from Siedrés, a lightweight set perfect for salty air and sun-soaked days.

The co-ord included a pale yellow base splashed with a citrus-inspired abstract floral pattern in earthy greens and browns. The fitted square-neck tank and micro shorts highlighted her sculpted figure and mile-long legs, making the look feel both flirty and effortless.

The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut on the cover of the inaugural digital issue last June and returned for an in-fold feature in the 2025 issue in May, styled the set with burgundy Saint Laurent peep-toe mules, which added a bold pop of color and carried a matching Chanel purse in the same rich shade. On her wrist, she layered delicate Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets for a touch of luxury. The accessories tied everything together, elevating the easygoing outfit with a hint of glamour.

In the cover snap, Earle posed confidently on a staircase with a radiant smile, her long blonde (new) extensions cascading in loose curls. The following shot showed off her cheeky side as she turned around for a backside view, pairing the playful pose with a bold smolder. Her glowy summer glam, complete with bronzed cheeks and glossy lips, added the finishing touch.

“shes gone 😄”, the New Jersey native captioned the carousel, exuding carefree vibes. She also tossed in a cute candid snap, where she reached into a cooler for a can of SipMARGS, the tequila seltzer brand she recently joined as an investor and campaign star. It’s safe to say the product placement felt authentic—this was, after all, Earle just simply living her best life with her best friends on the water.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

“I’m sat,” fellow SI Swim star Olivia Dunne commented.

“Dance onnnn 🫶,” Disclosure chimed

“Hi Barbie.,” bff Sally Carden wrote.

“UHM YOUR BODY?! Are we kidding!!!!!!,” Emily Salch exclaiemd.

The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host has been on a high this summer, seamlessly blending business with pleasure as she moves between glamorous vacations, brand deals and red carpet events. Her career is thriving—she recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2—and, naturally, so is her style game.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

