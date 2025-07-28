Alix Earle’s Cheeky Montauk Boat Day Look Is Giving Vitamin Sea
Alix Earle is serving sunshine, sea breeze and serious style. The content creator just dropped a hot new Instagram post from a boat day in Montauk, and the photos are peak East Coast summer energy. Between her glowing tan, beachy glam and bold, chic outfit, she embodied the ultimate Hamptons cool-girl aesthetic.
The content creator wore the CALI Printed Square-Neck Tank Top ($181) and matching AFRA Printed Mini Shorts ($146) from Siedrés, a lightweight set perfect for salty air and sun-soaked days.
The co-ord included a pale yellow base splashed with a citrus-inspired abstract floral pattern in earthy greens and browns. The fitted square-neck tank and micro shorts highlighted her sculpted figure and mile-long legs, making the look feel both flirty and effortless.
The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut on the cover of the inaugural digital issue last June and returned for an in-fold feature in the 2025 issue in May, styled the set with burgundy Saint Laurent peep-toe mules, which added a bold pop of color and carried a matching Chanel purse in the same rich shade. On her wrist, she layered delicate Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets for a touch of luxury. The accessories tied everything together, elevating the easygoing outfit with a hint of glamour.
In the cover snap, Earle posed confidently on a staircase with a radiant smile, her long blonde (new) extensions cascading in loose curls. The following shot showed off her cheeky side as she turned around for a backside view, pairing the playful pose with a bold smolder. Her glowy summer glam, complete with bronzed cheeks and glossy lips, added the finishing touch.
“shes gone 😄”, the New Jersey native captioned the carousel, exuding carefree vibes. She also tossed in a cute candid snap, where she reached into a cooler for a can of SipMARGS, the tequila seltzer brand she recently joined as an investor and campaign star. It’s safe to say the product placement felt authentic—this was, after all, Earle just simply living her best life with her best friends on the water.
“I’m sat,” fellow SI Swim star Olivia Dunne commented.
“Dance onnnn 🫶,” Disclosure chimed
“Hi Barbie.,” bff Sally Carden wrote.
“UHM YOUR BODY?! Are we kidding!!!!!!,” Emily Salch exclaiemd.
The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host has been on a high this summer, seamlessly blending business with pleasure as she moves between glamorous vacations, brand deals and red carpet events. Her career is thriving—she recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2—and, naturally, so is her style game.