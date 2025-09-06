Ally Mason Closes Out Summer in Style With a Timeless White Beach Look
Swim Search finalist Ally Mason is sending off summer with sun-soaked vibes, glowing glam and a dreamy wardrobe to match.
In her latest Instagram photo dump, the Arizona native lounged on a beach chair in the sand, dripping in goddess energy. She wore the Sasha top from Cherina Beachwear, a white hand-finished crochet triangle silhouette trimmed in metallic gold, centered with a delicate starfish charm. She paired it with the sleek Herry tie-side bottoms, crafted in Italian Lycra with a luminous, second-skin shimmer. Think barefoot beach club meets modern coastal couture.
Crafted for golden hours, the set practically radiated warmth. And Mason, of course, brought the glow. Her tousled blonde waves and fresh, bronzy glam embody that end-of-summer sparkle. She shows off her slim, sculpted figure, toned abs and long legs with ease.
The carousel only got better. In the next snap, she was captured from behind on a sunny day in a sprawling vineyard, dressed in a slinky brown satin dress. Rows of lush greenery framed the moment. Then she swung her tennis racket in a crisp white tank and pleated mini skirt in a later video slide. In another snap, she hit the water in a classic black Vesey bikini—minimalist, flirty and undeniably chic. The whole vibe was quintessential summer by the ocean.
“The Summer I…,” she captioned the carousel, referencing this season’s hottest show, Amazon Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Mason, who lives in New York City and is signed with Wilhelmina Models, was voted “Most Likely to Be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” in high school. Now, she’s living out that prophecy as one of the 2025 open casting all finalists. Earlier this summer, she walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week in Miami, turning heads in two bold looks.
“ It was the most energetic runway I’ve ever walked on, ever seen, ever anything. Like it is a completely different energy and ball game,” Mason explained of the milestone. “ ... [The SI Swimsuit Runway] is about the bikinis, but it’s [also] about the girl. It’s about what they stand for. It’s about everybody’s unique beauty and it’s about the energy and authenticity given off in the show.”
She’s also graced the pages of Vogue Portugal, Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim, and hit the catwalks of New York and Milan Fashion Week.
Outside of modeling, she’s equally inspiring—passionate about philanthropy, women’s empowerment and breaking down barriers in STEM. She’s currently studying regenerative medicine and longevity science, blending fashion with purpose.