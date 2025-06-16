Berkleigh Wright Is Cool-Girl Sporty in Magnetic Photo Shoot
Berkleigh Wright continues to prove that she can pull off every aesthetic. The SI Swimsuit alum recently showed off her modeling range once again in a striking new series of fitness-inspired images, captured by photographer Megan Taylor. Whether she was channeling summer gym-girl energy or stepping into sculpt mode with confidence, Wright looked right at home and undeniably cool.
In one FP Movement ensemble, the 30-year-old sported the Tempo Light as Air Run Shorts ($48) in a sour citrus yellow-green, a breathable jersey mesh bottom with a built-in fanny pack-style waistband. She paired them with a sheer white muscle tank layered over the brand’s Happiness Runs Crop Tank ($30) in hot pink—a best-selling, low-compression piece with a high neckline and seamless ribbed fabrication.
A yellow Rumble Hair Tie ($30) around her wrist and a set of AirPods in her ears added a fresh and sporty edge. In a later snap, she stripped down to the tank and matching magenta biker shorts ($38) for the ultimate barbiecore moment.
For another look, Wright swapped neon colors for cool contrast, donning Alo Yoga’s Airlift High Waist Charger 7/8 Leggings ($128) and matching Charger Bra ($68) in crystal clear, a sheeny blue-white set with bold piping and major pilates princess allure. She accessorized with a jump rope for a fitting fitness-forward photo shoot persona.
A third look leaned minimalist and bold: a sleek black Alo onesie, no longer available online, that hugged her sculpted figure and showcased her signature glow. In some snaps, she added a towel around her neck, a pair of black hand weights and even folded-down gray shorts.
Her glowy glam and straight, flowy hair enhanced the natural vibe, and each frame showed off her toned abs, long legs and years of athletic training as a former Denver Broncos cheerleader.
“Wow stop omg,” fellow SI Swim model Jena Sims commented.
“😍😍😍obsessed my girl,” Alexa Pollock added.
“Pretty gal 🫶🏼,” Darian Rowe Brcic
“Obsessed w u hottie 🔥,” Shelby Richardson chimed.
Now based in Los Angeles, the Kansas native balances her modeling career with her role as a technical account manager at Oracle. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue, photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, after co-winning the brand’s open Swim Search casting call the previous year.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell and realize my potential,” Wright previously told SI Swimsuit. “I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, and that really helped me see I was ready to take that next step.”