Berkleigh Wright Is a Vibrant Sporty Barbie in Neon Activewear Look: Shop Now
Berkleigh Wright just dropped the ultimate springtime activewear look, and we’re obsessed. The SI Swimsuit model posed under the glistening sun in a bold new activewear ensemble, and every detail channeled Sporty Barbie energy.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The former Denver Broncos cheerleader deviated from her signature mini skirts and pom poms and stepped into FP Movement’s Tempo Light as Air Run Shorts ($48), in a vibrant yellow-green shade, designed for warm-weather cardio with their lightweight, breathable jersey mesh and built-in fanny pack-style waistband pocket. She paired the breezy bottoms with a cobalt blue And So Fly Henley Layer ($78), a cozy, soft snap-button top with ribbed cuffs and a relaxed silhouette perfect for warming up or winding down.
The Kansas native, who moved to Los Angeles last year to pursue modeling full-time while continuing her role as a technical account manager at Oracle, posed in the bleachers and along a track. She showed off her flawless skin, toned legs and glowy natural glam, adding fun touches like rainbow-tinted sunglasses and Bala Bangles to elevate the vibe. Her long blonde locks were swept into a high ponytail with face-framing pieces left loose, and she completed the look with classic white crew socks and chunky sneakers.
😎😎😎, Wright, who is dating Buffalo Bills player Sam Martin, captioned the carousel. Photographer Willie Kessel captured her signature warm energy and confidence.
“Babe,” her boyfriend commented.
“These are so fun,” fellow 2024 rookie Jena Sims added.
“Looking 🔥🔥🔥 sis!,” Swim Search alum Sharina Gutierrez declared.
“love these !! such a cool opportunity 💓💓,” Kara Maxine Bieber wrote.
“Quality. Love the color coordination 🙌🙌,” Philip Michael chimed.
“Love this shoot!!,” Leah Smith exclaimed.
“sporty , gorg , + fun !!!!,” one fan gushed.
“Your resemblance to Gisele is uncanny at times!❤️,” another declared, referencing Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
From smoldering stares to her radiant sweet smile, Wright served it all. She is, after all, an SI Swimsuit model. The 30-year-old was discovered through SI Swim’s open casting call and made her rookie debut in the 2024 issue, shot in Belize by Derek Kettela.
Since then, she’s continued to showcase her versatility in front of the camera with the most breathtaking, dynamic photo shoots.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell and realize my potential,” Wright said of her experience with the magazine. “I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, and that really helped me see I was ready to take the next step.”