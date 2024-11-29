The 7 Best Black Friday Swimwear Sales to Shop This Year
Thanksgiving is mere days away, and after you’ve shared your gratitude over a turkey and some pumpkin pie with your loved ones, you know what Black Friday means: major sales on everything from clothing to home goods to electronics.
Here at SI Swimsuit, it’s only natural that our focus is on swimwear sales. Whether you have a mid-winter break somewhere tropical on the books, live in an area of the world where it’s bikini weather year-round or are just looking to freshen up your swimsuit wardrobe ahead of next spring, we’ve got you covered.
Below, you’ll find a few of the best Black Friday swimwear sales to shop this year—and keep in mind, these brands started their discounts early, so you can get to shopping ASAP.
GIGI C
A favorite of the SI Swimsuit fashion team, GIGI C’s Black Friday sale will get you 30% off your entire purchase at checkout. Last year, 2023 cover model Brooks Nader rocked the brand during her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic.
Riley Surfsuit, $154 (gigicbikinis.com)
Available in this eye-catching cobalt blue, hot pink, white and black, this sporty, long-sleeved suit is perfect for a game of beach volleyball or surfing.
ALT Swim
You can always count on ALT Swim for a cute and trendy option, and the brand is celebrating both Black Friday and Cyber Monday with 30% off storewide, its biggest sale of the year thus far.
Andi Top, $74 and Elsa Bottom in Black, $63 (altswim.com)
One can never have too many black bikinis, and this one is anything but basic. We love the chainlink detailing on both pieces, as well as the unique structure of the underwire cups on the top.
Gooseberry Intimates
The ethical fashion brand has been featured within the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue on Jasmine Sanders, and fellow brand star Sixtine is a fan of Gooseberry Intimates. Get 30% off some of the brand’s best picks during the Black Friday sale.
So Chic One-Piece, $69.30 (gooseberryintimates.com)
Channel Sanders’s 2023 SI Swimsuit feature in Puerto Rico, where she rocked this white hot Gooseberry Intimates one-piece. It’s also available in a number of other core and seasonal colors.
Montce
Yet another beloved brand here at SI Swimsuit, Montce featured heavily in the 2024 magazine, as Yumi Nu and Lorena Durán both rocked the brand while on location in Belize and Portugal, respectively. Plus, 2020 cover girl Olivia Culpo designed a capsule collection with the brand this spring. Montce’s Black Friday sale includes items up to 80% off sitewide.
Crimson Micro Scrunch Dainty Bikini Top, $107.20 and Crimson Micro Scrunch Tamarindo Bikini Bottom, $89.60 (montce.com)
A high-leg cut will always elongate your legs, while this bralette-style silhouette flatters your bust. And the cherry red color? It doesn’t get any better.
Monday Swimwear
Suits by Monday Swimwear have been worn by SI Swimsuit models like Christen Harper, Alix Earle and Martha Stewart, which should be all the influence you need to purchase one of your own. Use the code “BFCM30” to get 30% off sitewide during the brand’s Black Friday sale.
Capri Top, $56 and Kauai Bottom, $40 in Bronze Shiny Jersey (mondayswimwear.com)
Who doesn’t idolize Ilona Maher, SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model? Embody her sporty, bronzed look with this bikini (which she wore while on set in Bellport, N.Y) while it’s on sale.
JADE Swim
Don’t miss your chance to shop JADE Swim’s inventory during the Black Friday Sale, where you can purchase items 50% off sitewide (and receive free shipping) with code “BLACKFRIDAY.”
Micro Kora Top, $45 and Micro Lana Bottom, $45 (jadeswim.com)
While we all wish we could have the athletic prowess of professional surfer Caroline Marks out on the waves, we can at least embody her style in this JADE Swim bikini. The Olympic surfer wore it on set for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue while in Boca Raton, Fla.
Andie Swim
When you shop the brand’s Black Friday sale, you’ll enjoy 40% off sitewide, with discounts applied in your shopping cart prior to checkout.
The Tulum One-Piece in Cherry Red, $67.20 (andieswim.com)
Nothing screams Baywatch quite like a bright red one-piece swimsuit, and this one features the cutest criss-cross detailing in back.