The Best Black-Owned Swim Brands to Love and Support
Before you know it summer will be here, and you know what that means—it’s time to get your hands on the perfect swimsuit! Whether you’re a beach babe, a pool party enthusiast or just a sun-worshipper, the perfect swimwear is an absolute must-have.
And while it's always a good time to support Black-owned businesses, Black History Month is an extra special moment to show some love to this community. Luckily, there are plenty of Black-owned swimwear lines that offer unique and stunning swimsuits to choose from.
Amini Swim
“Amini” is a Swahili word that translates to “believe.” Cierra Porter, the founder of this swimwear brand, has made a commitment to inspire and give back. Sustainability and social responsibility are at the heart of this swimwear brand, which offers several super flattering silhouettes.
Mint Swim
Mint Swim features elegant and sexy pieces with fits that hug all the right places. The brand offers bikinis and one-pieces that suit a number of personal styles, so you’re sure to find something from the brand that’s perfect for your next beach trip.
Avid Swim
Sustainable, sexy and made in Brooklyn, Avid Swim mixes bold graphic prints with creative cuts. The brand offers reversible swimwear and resortwear in addition to some incredible bikinis and one-pieces.
Andrea Iyamah
Does this brand name ring a bell? If so, it’s because two-time SI Swimsuit model Achieng Agutu rocked a gorgeous two-piece by fashion designer and brand founder Dumebi Andrea Iyamah during her rookie campaign in Mexico in 2024.
BFYNE
A favorite of our editorial team, BFYNE swimwear brings nothing but joy through exotic prints, vibrant colors and dramatic shapes. SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady rocked an incredible design by the brand in Mexico during her cover photo shoot in 2024.
Diarrablu
Dirarrablu is a sustainable and size-inclusive brand offering swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces that will take you from the pool to happy hour with ease.
Riot Swim
When our editorial team first came across Riot Swim, we instantly fell in love with the brand’s cheeky bottoms and cinched waist fits, stunning colors and comfortable fabrics. The brand has been worn by a number of SI Swimsuit models, including Leyna Bloom, Brittany Mahomes, Kamie Crawford, Ellie Thumann and Ali Truwit.
Melissa Simone
You’ve seen this brand on tons of SI Swimsuit models in recent years, including Katie Austin, Georgina Burke and Olivia Ponton. Designer Melissa Simone is responsible for Austin’s gorgeous bikini, above, which was photographed in Montenegro for the 2022 issue.
Jade Swim
Designer Brittany Kozerski, a former fashion editor at Marie Claire, created this fashion line with quality and minimalism in mind. This sustainable swimwear brand is one of our favorites here at SI Swimsuit. It’s been worn by everyone from Caroline Marks to Suni Lee.
MBM Swim
Self-taught designer Marcia Maxwell understands silhouette and structure, as evidenced by the incredibly flattering swimwear produced by MBM Swim.
Asherah Swimwear
You can expect colorful prints with sexy cuts that highlight the female form from this luxury swimwear brand, which also has a great line of resortwear.
Keva J
This brand has been seen on plenty of celebrities, including former SI Swimsuit Issue cover models Kim Kardashian and Ciara.