Best Swimsuits for Bigger Busts: Lift, Comfort and Confidence
Finding a bikini that supports a larger chest and looks cute is easier said than done. If you’ve ever dealt with flimsy cups, painful straps or that constant worry of spillage, you know the struggle. But with the right design and fit, swimwear for fuller busts can feel just as stylish, secure and comfortable as any other option on the rack.
From supportive underwire styles to longline tops that distribute weight evenly, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to shop confidently. Ahead, discover the best bikinis for DD+ busts in 2025, fit tips, trend-forward styles and the brands that truly understand what it means to support a fuller chest.
Supportive can still be stylish. Shop our faves below.
Editor’s picks: bikinis for a larger bust
Charlene, $29.99
Designed specifically for fuller busts, this supportive bikini top features a textured finish, adjustable straps and a tie-front detail for a custom fit. With soft, quick-drying fabric and a secure clasp closure, it blends comfort and lift with trend-forward style. The mint blue shade is especially stunning—fresh, flattering and made to stand out. Shop more at asos.com.
Sizing: 30DD - 38G
Sculpt Full Bust, $65
This isn’t your average triangle top. Designed specifically for E to G cups, this new silhouette reimagines the classic string bikini with added coverage, all-day support and a smoothing, body-hugging feel. Made from the brand’s innovative Sculpt fabric, it features self-ties at the neck and underbust, removable pads and subtle hardware accents. The result is a flattering, minimalist shape that holds its own in and out of the water. Shop more at knix.com.
Sizing: XS+ - XXL+ (E/DDD-G Cups)
Halter Multiway, $79
For those who want the ease of a halter bikini with extra coverage and support, this ruched style from O Niki delivers. Designed in the brand’s exclusive signature print, it features adjustable ties at the neck and back, customizable bust coverage and a snug, body-hugging fit. Made from recycled fabric with moderate stretch, it’s fully lined, wrinkle-free and ready for all-day wear. Shop more at onikibikinis.com.
Sizing: XS - L
Sorrento, $106
Designed by curve-conscious founders, this top is designed to lift, shape and hold everything in place—without sacrificing style. Featuring demi-shaped cups, soft adjustable straps and a tie-back closure, it offers structured support with a customizable fit. Sleek, flattering and ultra-functional, it’s a go-to for anyone who wants extra lift with a minimalist feel. Shop more at mondayswimwear.com.
SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane is she’s a big fan of Monday Swimwear for both its style and functionality. “They have great things because I have a small back and a larger cup, so I need pieces I can tie at the back rather than ones with a clip,” the England native told SI Swimsuit during Swim Week. “That way I can adjust the fit myself. It really helps and makes everything so much easier.”
Sizing: Petite - Very Very Voluptuous (bra sizing up to G)
What to look for in a bikini for a large bust
Support starts with structure. Look for underwire or molded cups for lift and shape and avoid unlined triangle tops unless you’re layering or lounging. Thick, adjustable straps help prevent shoulder strain, while wide underbands and back clasps offer security and weight distribution. Fuller-coverage cups prevent spillage but don’t have to look bulky—cup-specific sizing ensures the best fit. High-stretch, high-recovery fabric keeps everything in place, wet or dry.
Most flattering bikini styles for larger chests
Balconette tops: Add lift and structure with a flattering curve across the bust.
Halter necks: Great for lift, though they can strain the neck with heavier chests.
Longline tops: Distribute weight across a wider band for comfort and support.
Wrap or tie-front tops: Create a custom fit with stylish detail.
Plunge underwire tops: Combine support with a little cleavage.
High-neck styles: Provide secure coverage for beach activities or sports.
Brands that get it right
Everything But Water: A well-curated destination for supportive, stylish swimwear with a wide size range and luxe feel.
Left on Friday: Known for ultra-soft, performance fabrics and sporty silhouettes that flatter and support all bust sizes.
Bare Necessities: A trusted lingerie and swim retailer offering a huge range of cup-specific bikini tops from DD to H and beyond.
Abercrombie Curve Love: Designed with extra room through the bust and waist, Curve Love swimwear brings a more inclusive fit to fashion-forward styles.
CUUP: Modern minimalism meets cup-specific sizing and sleek support.
Bravissimo: A go-to for DD+ with on-trend swim styles and bra-sized fits.
How to find your bikini top size (and fit it right)
Start by knowing your band and cup size. Measure your underbust and bust at their fullest point, then reference brand-specific size charts. Sister sizing (like 36F = 38E) can help when your exact size is sold out. Prioritize adjustable straps, multi-hook backs and cup-specific fits. When in doubt, shop from brands with generous return policies so you can try multiple options at home.
Shopping tips
Start with cup-sized swimwear instead of guessing with S/M/L. Use site filters to narrow your search and read reviews from other large-bust shoppers for insights. Don’t settle—try multiple sizes and styles if needed and invest in the suit you’ll feel most confident in.
