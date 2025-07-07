Swimsuit

Best Swimsuits for Bigger Busts: Lift, Comfort and Confidence

Shop some of our favorite, SI Swimsuit-approved brands below.

Ananya Panchal

Bikini Top
Bikini Top / Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Finding a bikini that supports a larger chest and looks cute is easier said than done. If you’ve ever dealt with flimsy cups, painful straps or that constant worry of spillage, you know the struggle. But with the right design and fit, swimwear for fuller busts can feel just as stylish, secure and comfortable as any other option on the rack.

From supportive underwire styles to longline tops that distribute weight evenly, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to shop confidently. Ahead, discover the best bikinis for DD+ busts in 2025, fit tips, trend-forward styles and the brands that truly understand what it means to support a fuller chest.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Necklaces by Spicy Dan. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Supportive can still be stylish. Shop our faves below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Editor’s picks: bikinis for a larger bust

Charlene, $29.99

Asos
Asos

Designed specifically for fuller busts, this supportive bikini top features a textured finish, adjustable straps and a tie-front detail for a custom fit. With soft, quick-drying fabric and a secure clasp closure, it blends comfort and lift with trend-forward style. The mint blue shade is especially stunning—fresh, flattering and made to stand out. Shop more at asos.com.

Sizing: 30DD - 38G

Sculpt Full Bust, $65

Knix
Knix

This isn’t your average triangle top. Designed specifically for E to G cups, this new silhouette reimagines the classic string bikini with added coverage, all-day support and a smoothing, body-hugging feel. Made from the brand’s innovative Sculpt fabric, it features self-ties at the neck and underbust, removable pads and subtle hardware accents. The result is a flattering, minimalist shape that holds its own in and out of the water. Shop more at knix.com.

Sizing: XS+ - XXL+ (E/DDD-G Cups)

Halter Multiway, $79

O Niki
O Niki

For those who want the ease of a halter bikini with extra coverage and support, this ruched style from O Niki delivers. Designed in the brand’s exclusive signature print, it features adjustable ties at the neck and back, customizable bust coverage and a snug, body-hugging fit. Made from recycled fabric with moderate stretch, it’s fully lined, wrinkle-free and ready for all-day wear. Shop more at onikibikinis.com.

Sizing: XS - L

Sorrento, $106

Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear

Designed by curve-conscious founders, this top is designed to lift, shape and hold everything in place—without sacrificing style. Featuring demi-shaped cups, soft adjustable straps and a tie-back closure, it offers structured support with a customizable fit. Sleek, flattering and ultra-functional, it’s a go-to for anyone who wants extra lift with a minimalist feel. Shop more at mondayswimwear.com.

SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane is she’s a big fan of Monday Swimwear for both its style and functionality. “They have great things because I have a small back and a larger cup, so I need pieces I can tie at the back rather than ones with a clip,” the England native told SI Swimsuit during Swim Week. “That way I can adjust the fit myself. It really helps and makes everything so much easier.”

Sizing: Petite - Very Very Voluptuous (bra sizing up to G)

What to look for in a bikini for a large bust

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Support starts with structure. Look for underwire or molded cups for lift and shape and avoid unlined triangle tops unless you’re layering or lounging. Thick, adjustable straps help prevent shoulder strain, while wide underbands and back clasps offer security and weight distribution. Fuller-coverage cups prevent spillage but don’t have to look bulky—cup-specific sizing ensures the best fit. High-stretch, high-recovery fabric keeps everything in place, wet or dry.

Most flattering bikini styles for larger chests

Balconette tops: Add lift and structure with a flattering curve across the bust.

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Necklace and body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Halter necks: Great for lift, though they can strain the neck with heavier chests.

Longline tops: Distribute weight across a wider band for comfort and support.

Lorena Durán
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Wrap or tie-front tops: Create a custom fit with stylish detail.

Plunge underwire tops: Combine support with a little cleavage.

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Initial S Paris. Earrings by omè.
Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Initial S Paris. Earrings by omè. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

High-neck styles: Provide secure coverage for beach activities or sports.

Brands that get it right

Everything But Water: A well-curated destination for supportive, stylish swimwear with a wide size range and luxe feel.

Christen Harper
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Left On Friday. Earrings by Mejuri. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Left on Friday: Known for ultra-soft, performance fabrics and sporty silhouettes that flatter and support all bust sizes.

Bare Necessities: A trusted lingerie and swim retailer offering a huge range of cup-specific bikini tops from DD to H and beyond.

Abercrombie Curve Love: Designed with extra room through the bust and waist, Curve Love swimwear brings a more inclusive fit to fashion-forward styles.

CUUP: Modern minimalism meets cup-specific sizing and sleek support.

Bravissimo: A go-to for DD+ with on-trend swim styles and bra-sized fits.

How to find your bikini top size (and fit it right)

Start by knowing your band and cup size. Measure your underbust and bust at their fullest point, then reference brand-specific size charts. Sister sizing (like 36F = 38E) can help when your exact size is sold out. Prioritize adjustable straps, multi-hook backs and cup-specific fits. When in doubt, shop from brands with generous return policies so you can try multiple options at home.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Shopping tips

Start with cup-sized swimwear instead of guessing with S/M/L. Use site filters to narrow your search and read reviews from other large-bust shoppers for insights. Don’t settle—try multiple sizes and styles if needed and invest in the suit you’ll feel most confident in.

Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.

More about bikinis

manual

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion