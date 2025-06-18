The Best Bikini Brands to Shop Now: Style, Fit and Quality
Summer is the season to step out in the best bikinis you can find, but with so many brands to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start your shopping journey.
But look no further—SI Swimsuit has all the answers (and of course we do, “Swimsuit” is in our name, after all!)! Whether you’re prioritizing style, fit or comfort, we’ve curated a list of the very best brands out there, which all have something unique to offer for your next trip to the beach or pool.
Best for style
Kulani Kinis
Kulani Kinis offers two-piece sets that are as bold as they are beautiful.
Ranging from bright fluorescent garments with cute floral designs to lesser common colors, this brand is the go-to place for those who want a bikini with a little more flair.
Midori
Embracing the colors of the tropics, Midori is the place for fans of bright colored swimwear, such as sky blue bikinis and sunset orange cheeky bottoms.
There’s no denying that Midori’s price-to-satisfaction ratio is well worth the investment because customers aren’t just buying something that lasts, but are also buying stylish items with designs that can’t be matched.
Whether the season calls for unique and adventurous bikinis or more basic, staple swimsuits, Midori is for shoppers who want pieces they know will stay stylish in the fast-changing fashion industry.
Zimmerman
Zimmermann has a plethora of pretty bikinis with intricate and elaborate designs. The brand is home to all sorts of unique textures and patterns, such as crochet, animal print, floral and stripes. They also offer different styles, including cut-out, halter-top and spaghetti strap—all of which provide fabulous options for bikini lovers.
And if there was any doubt that crochet swimsuits are still as hot as ever, SI Swimsuit 2025 rookie Rayna Vallandingham proves otherwise.
“I’m such a crochet girl. My favorite type of bikini is when it looks like it’s been made out of yarn in the middle of the jungle,” Vallandingham tells us. “That’s my favorite type of bikini, so that’s what I’m going to do all summer.”
Best for size-inclusivity
Alpine Butterfly
Want a bikini that’s high quality and can last multiple summers? Or perhaps you’re looking for fun patterns? Maybe something that offers the perfect fit for summertime activities? Alpine Butterfly has many options for bikini lovers.
Known for its confidence-first designs and fits, Alpine Butterfly ensures that different types of bodies feel sexy and bold. No matter if the consumer is looking for something that’s more form-fitting or if they’re looking for swimsuits with more coverage, this is one of our favorite size-inclusive brands to shop with this summer.
Sizes range from XS to 6X.
Monday Swimwear
Size and fit come first with Monday Swimwear, as this brand emphasizes natural beauty in all forms. But don’t just take our word for it—take Penny Lane’s!
Lane, who has modeled for SI Swimsuit two years in a row now, can attest that Monday Swimwear is a great option.
“Monday Swimwear, they have great things,” Lane shares with SI Swimsuit. “I have a small back [and] larger cup, so I need things that I can tie at the back rather than having a clip, and then I can adjust myself so I can go for an extra large with a small bottom. And then I can kind of do my own adjusting, which really helps, and it makes it so much easier.”
Sizes range from Petite to Voluptuous.
Rebdolls
With body-inclusivity at the forefront of the brand’s vision, Rebdolls goes the extra mile to make swimsuits that wearers say make them feel seen and confident. With a variety of different styles and colors, incorporating classic looks and trends, the brand has wonderful options that will have you turning heads this summer.
Sizes range from S (2-4) to 5X (30-32).
Best for quality that lasts
Andie
Andie is conscious of the way a bikini fits on the body of their consumer, not only with the designs or aesthetics of a particular garment. Because of this, the brand has a slew of top-grade options for all sorts of activities.
Full-coverage pieces for those who might require some flexibility, two-pieces made out of breathable fabrics that won’t interrupt flows and stretchy looks that allow the body to move are all things this brand has thought of with their designs.
Left on Friday
Need a swimwear brand that prioritizes creating sturdy bikinis that won’t shift or tear at the slightest movement? Left on Friday has the solutions for those who can’t seem to find the perfect fit.
With its Smoothing Dream Fabric™ from Italy, made for an Insanely Comfortable Fit™ to ensure wearers have Epic Good Times™, the brand focuses on long-lasting material that you can actually do things in. Whether you’re playing beach volleyball or going for a run on the beach, Left on Friday has your back.
As its slogan reads: “Designed for sport. Destined for fun.”
Youswim
Youswim does not disappoint when it comes to high-quality bikinis that can be worn over and over again without deteriorating. Designed purposefully for this, these swimsuits are dependable in every scenario.
Athletes can cast their anxieties to the side because this brand can keep up with the high-energy days or low-impact workouts. And it’s not just for athletes; anyone who wants comfort they can rely on can rest easy knowing that Youswim has great options.
