Bo Krsmanovic and Hailey Clauson’s 2017 SI Swimsuit Shoot Is Still Cooler Than Ever (Literally)
On the pages of the SI Swimsuit issue, models typically take their talents to sunny seaside sets, scenic coastal cities and other warm-weather climates to sport the brand’s staple apparel.
However, the brand has also proved over the years that swimwear isn’t just meant to be modeled on the beach, but can even be a hit in the snow. Most recently exemplified by Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady and Elisha and Renee Herbert’s trip to Saas-Fe, Switzerland, for the 2025 issue, SI Swimsuit models have always been ready to rock a bikini in any climate.
And this fabulous winter wonderland shoot with Hailey Clauson and Bo Krsmanovic in Finland back in 2017 was no exception. With that in mind, here are just a few of our favorite photos from their glorious shoot:
“I was very surprised that MJ asked me to come to Finland,” Krsmanovic disclosed from the set. “Because the shooting is all about bikinis.”
The two-time SI Swimsuit model wasn’t wrong, as bikinis were definitely still in the picture. In fact, the contrast between the snowy backdrop and the models’ warm-weather apparel made this shoot an instant classic.
“This is definitely the most extreme shoot I’ve ever done,” SI Swimsuit Legend Clauson shared while up north. After making her debut with the magazine in 2015, the model rang in her third brand feature with a winter shoot that was far more intricate than what initially meets the eye.
“We started at 5 a.m., also shooting at nighttime. It was 10 degrees, freezing. It was insane,” the model told Harper's Bazaar after the magazine hit newsstands. “It’s better to try your best to look warm because you want to get the shot so you can go inside and be warm.”
And Krsmanovic concurred—in fact, she kept the shoot a secret from her mother in an attempt to ease her mind from any anxiety.
“I couldn’t tell my mom I was shooting in Finland when it was snowing. I think she would be scared about my health and stuff, so I didn’t tell her,” Krsmanovic joked with PEOPLE. “They don’t need to know!”
And yet, the duo stepped onto set like absolute professionals. Draped in accessories like furry scarves, thigh-high socks and furry winter boots, the models braved the climate in style.
And all of their incredible work paid off, with the magazine’s editor in chief MJ Day telling TIME that this shoot was her favorite from the entire issue.
“It was my favorite shoot, but it was also probably my only shoot fail. We went there specifically to shoot the northern lights—and the lights did not show,” she revealed. “But the great thing about that shoot was we adapted [...] Lights be damned, we still got amazing stuff.”